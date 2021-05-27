Covid-19 support! Nissan contributes Rs 6.5 crore and medical equipment in these cities

Nissan is distributing N-95 masks, PPE kits, nasal oxygen machines, X-ray machines, pulse oximeters, portable ECG machines, tonometers, and 400 oxygen concentrators to hospitals and NGOs in Delhi-NCR and Tamil Nadu.

By:Updated: May 27, 2021 4:23 PM

 

Nissan India has announced its contribution towards the ongoing Covid-19 relief. The company says that it has contributed Rs 2.2 crore to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Relief Fund, over Rs 4.3 crore for Covid-19 relief equipment, masks, PPE Kits, etc, and Rs 25 lakhs to the Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund. The company also states that it is distributing N-95 masks, PPE kits, nasal oxygen machines, X-ray machines, pulse oximeters, portable ECG machines, tonometers, and also, 400 oxygen concentrators to hospitals and NGOs in Delhi-NCR and Chennai, Cuddalore & Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu. In addition to this, in partnership with the World Community Service Centre, RNAIPL is distributing cooked food packets to migrant workers and the needy.

Nissan India says that keeping in mind the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has heightened the health and safety standard operating procedures (SOPs) in its manufacturing plant, offices, and dealerships in order to prevent the spread of the virus. Also, with the help of local government Primary Health Centres (PHCs), most employees contractors at the plant and their families will be administered for vaccines, whilst employees who are 45 years old and above have been administered for their second dose. Not only this, but Nissan India has also distributed Covid-19 kits, increased insurance amounts, secured beds, oxygen concentrators and ventilators in nearby hospitals to support the employees and their families through these challenging times.

For the nearby hospitals, Nissan India says that it has also imported a few ventilators from Europe. RNAIPL says that it has prioritized the safety of its employees through some structured changes. The transport and canteen occupancy has been reduced to 50 percent. Moreover, fingerprint scanners for the biometric attendance system have been removed and the company has introduced a ‘Covid-19 key’ to avoid touching any buttons, doors or other common surface areas. RNAIPL says that it continues to practice social distancing through markings that have been laid out in all areas. A foot-operated pedal system is being used for water and sanitizer dispensers, while used masks are being disposed off in designated yellow bins only.

