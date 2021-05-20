Covid-19 support! Mercedes-Benz extends warranty, service and these benefits till 30th June

Mercedes-Benz says that it has ensured ongoing communication with its customers through its toll-free number and customer assistance center. Here is what all benefits have been extended during the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mercedes-Benz India has announced an extension of service, warranty, and some other services for its customers. Starting with the standard warranty, the company says that the cars whose standard warranty is expiring between 15th April and 31st May 2021 have now been extended till 30th June 2021. Moreover, if the scheduled annual service of your beloved Mercedes-Benz was between 15th April to 31st May 2021, worry not as the same has now been extended till 30th June 2021. The company says that the warranty benefits won’t be affected, however, customers should ensure the servicing of their vehicles before 30th June 2021. In addition, Mercedes-Benz India says that the claims related to Advance Assurance Extended warranty or Motor insurance (Daimler Financial Services Insurance) can now be reported till 30th June 2021.

The company adds that such claims will be attained even if the extended warranty or motor insurance on the car has lapsed between 15th April to 31st May 2021. The E-Class, S-Class maker says that through Daimler Financial Services, the customers can easily renew motor insurance policy by simply calling their nearest Mercedes-Benz dealership and receiving policy over e-mail with eased payment terms. Moreover, the company has announced that if your vehicle’s standard warranty period of three years is expiring between 15th April and 31st May 2021, you can buy Advance Assurance extended warranty by calling your nearest Mercedes-Benz dealership before 30th June 2021.

Mercedes-Benz says that it has ensured ongoing communication with its customers through its toll-free number and customer assistance center. The reason being, the company’s associates are working remotely to assist customers with their queries. Speaking on this, Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India stated that in the current challenging situation, it remains the brand’s endeavour to assure the customers of complete peace of mind when it comes to their vehicles. He adds that through these specially crafted service initiatives along with the company’s service teams’ ongoing support working remotely, the customers will continue to enjoy hassle-free vehicle ownership.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.