Covid-19 support! Honda sets up isolation centres in Haryana, Rajasthan: Oxygen plants soon in these cities

Honda India Foundation has announced measures to support India in the battle against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. To start with, the said foundation has set up Covid-19 care isolation centres in Haryana and Rajasthan. The company’s press release says that with a focus on medical support, especially in rural areas, the foundation has already started operations at these centres with a capacity of 100 beds at Naurangpur in Haryana and 50 beds at Tapukara in Rajasthan. These two facilities that have been set up in association with Haryana and Rajasthan state governments have trained doctors and nurses along with other medical arrangements.

Honda India Foundation inaugurated the fully operational Covid-19 Care isolation centres at Honda Warehouse, Village Naurangpur (Opp. NSG Gate no. 2) in Manesar, Haryana and Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Tapukara, Alwar, Rajasthan, in the presence of senior state government officials and representatives from Honda, the company noted. Honda India Foundation, the CSR arm of all Honda group companies in India had designated an amount of Rs 6.5 crore for Covid-19 relief efforts.

This was done with an aim to contribute towards Covid-19 support and relief measures in the five states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, U.P and Gujarat. In addition, Honda is also setting up oxygen production plants in Manesar (Haryana), Alwar (Rajasthan), Gautam Budh Nagar (UP) and Kolar (Karnataka). Moreover, the foundation is also reaching out to front-line warriors by distributing PPE, masks, sanitizers and providing Government hospitals in rural areas with medical equipment like oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters etc.

In other news, HMSI has resumed production at its plants in Manesar (Haryana), Vithalapur (Gujarat), and Tapukara (Rajasthan) in a staggered manner. Moreover, the company had announced support for its authorized dealers who were under complete lockdown. Under this, HMSI shall bear the full interest cost of the dealer’s inventory under complete lockdown for 30 days or more.

