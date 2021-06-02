Covid-19 support! Daimler rolls out fresh relief measures for dealers

The new support package increases the assistance offered to dealerships to include Rs 2 lakh Covid Group insurance, 20 days credit for in-stock vehicles, fast-tracking of pending claims, and complete salary support.

By:June 2, 2021 8:05 AM

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Tuesday announced a slew of extra initiatives to help dealer partners and staff during the ongoing pandemic. The support package focuses on financial and medical benefits (vaccination, insurance, incentives) for the dealership workforce, as well as assistance measures for dealerships’ business sustainability. Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, DICV has offered various relief and support measures to safeguard its employees, dealers, partners, and the entire BharatBenz community.

The new support package increases the assistance offered to dealerships to include Rs 2 lakh Covid Group insurance, 20 days credit for in-stock vehicles, fast-tracking of pending claims, and complete salary support. DICV is also extending aid to frontline employees with Rs 1 lakh Covid medical insurance, free vaccinations, and gift coupons for technicians. Rajaram Krishnamurthy, VP, marketing, sales, and customer services, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, “DICV is committed to looking after the BharatBenz community.

We take care of our customers, partners and employees with practical, effective support. This package has been specifically created for our dealer partners to address the two most critical needs of the hour – financial and medical assistance.” DICV is providing vaccination support to all employees India-wide and has even opened a vaccination centre at its plant in Oragadam which services not only employees but also members of the local community. DICV offers free vaccination to truck drivers of all brands visiting the facility.

