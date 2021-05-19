Covid-19 Support! Bajaj Auto extends free service till 31st July amid second wave

Worrying about your Bajaj two-wheeler's free service getting lapsed during the ongoing lockdown? Here is some good news for you!

Pune-based Bajaj Auto has extended the free service period of all its brands in the country amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns/travel restrictions announced by several states. In order to offer support to its customers, Bajaj Auto has announced that it is extending the free service benefits until 31st July 2021. The company said in a press statement that the free service period of vehicles expiring between April 1st, 2021 and May 31st, 2021, will now be extended till 31st of July 2021. The extension of the free service period is applicable to all Bajaj Auto’s two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

Commenting on the said initiative, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said that Bajaj Auto acknowledges the challenges that the customers are facing due to the disruption caused by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. He added that like last year, Bajaj Auto is once again offering an extension on service periods for two months, in order to reassure all its customers that their vehicles will be looked after. Bajaj Auto says that it has ensured that its nationwide dealerships will pass on the said benefits of extension of free service to all its customers.

That said, if you have been worrying about the free service period of your Bajaj two or three-wheeler getting lapsed this month, the said announcement should certainly bring you a sigh of relief. It has to be noted that Bajaj Auto has only announced the extension of free service and not the warranty period like many manufacturers did. Speaking of which, leading two-wheeler brands like Hero MotoCorp, Honda, TVS, and Yamaha earlier announced an extension of warranty and service period to offer better convenience to the customers.

