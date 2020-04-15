Covid-19 Relief: Toyota ramps up production of face shields, 10,000 units to be made daily!

Toyota says that it has provided its expertise to Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs Pvt. Ltd. to significantly enhance the capacity to manufacture the face shields for the health care workers.

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown in India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that it will be boosting the production of face shields for healthcare workers. The company said in a press statement that it is engaging with and supporting other stakeholders who are making efforts to fight this pandemic. The brand adds that it has provided its expertise to Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs Pvt. Ltd. to significantly enhance the capacity to manufacture the face shields for the public health workforce and law enforcement agencies in the state of Karnataka. Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs Pvt Ltd., is a major manufacturer of springs in India based in Bengaluru.

The company has taken an initiative to develop and produce face shield in order to assist the healthcare department, hospitals, diagnostic centres, and other medical facilities amid the ongoing situation. Initially, the company started with the production of 275 units of face shields per day. Later on, with the support of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, with its expertise in Toyota Production System (TPS), the company ramped up the production and has started manufacturing 5500+ units.  With the positive results, the company aims to scale up the production to 10,000+ units daily in the days to come.

Toyota says that after the successful production of over 5500 units of face shields per day, Toyota will continue to support the supplier partner and assist them in enhancing the productivity by resolving issues related to workforce, layout modifications and other operations in order to reach a production capacity of much beyond 10,000 units per day.

Commenting on the said developments Raju B Ketkale, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said  that amidst the pandemic that ails the country and the repercussions of the countrywide lock down, Toyota lauds the Government for its proactive measures in fighting the virus and is prepared to support them in every possible manner. He further adds that Toyota has always supported its supplier partners and when Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs Pvt Ltd announced their plans to develop and manufacture face shields for the public health workforce, the company joined their initiative to share the best practices in Toyota Production System (TPS) and enhance their manufacturing capacity of face shields in support of their cause.

The ongoing lockdown in India has been extended till 3rd May, putting all major sectors on backfoot. The companies have shut down their production facilities, however, some brands are currently busy in manufacturing key medical equipment including ventilators which should prove beneficial in fighting against the global pandemic.

