COVID-19 relief: Tata Motors, JK Tyres, Bosch donate sanitisers, develop coronavirus app and more

The auto industry has been giving back to the community in spades and even the component manufacturers have joined on a large scale.

The coronavirus pandemic may have taught us many-a-things. However, the one significant takeaway is that the auto industry remained the biggest one when it came to opening purse strings. Many 0rganisations have donated money that could perhaps be the GDP of many an under-developed country. Suffice to say that the auto industry has helped in a big way. It is another matter that the auto industry too is one of the biggest contributors to our GDP. In this case, the component makers too are contributing in a huge manner. In this series of COVID-19 relief crisis, we will cover the fresh bits that automakers have done for the community.

Also Read COVID-19 relief by automakers

Tata Group (food packages, tips for keeping car safe in lockdown, benefits for frontline workers)

Tata Group is continuing its practice of feeding those who have no access to food during these times. At the same time, the company is messaging its auto customers on how to maintain their cars during the lockdown. There are also other benefits for frontline workers too. The frontline workers too stand to gain when going to purchase a new Tata Motors car. There are benefits of up to Rs 45,000 on select Tata cars for these workers plus other schemes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bosch (Rs 50 crore, CareZeus app)

When the pandemic gripped India, Bosch promised a total package of Rs 50 crore as a donation for the relief work. This included Rs 5 crore for the PM CARES fund and the rest to other community welfare schemes. Recently, the company developed an app called CareZeus. What CareZeus does is accumulate data from the various hospitals and then guide the patient to the nearest available medical facility. CareZeus also supports the government authorities by alerting them about the availability of resources and the like. Meals are also provided to migrant labourers by Bosch.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

JK Tyre (total control hand sanitiser, food packets)

JK Tyre, one of the leading tyre makers in the country, has made its own hand sanitiser. Called Total Control Hand Sanitiser, the product is being made at the company’s Kankroli plant in Rajasthan. The sanitiser was developed at the firm’s Mysore tech centre. It got the required approvals in less than eight days.

Schaeffler India (healthcare equipment, Rs 1.27 crore)

A government hospital in Aundh has been given medical equipment to fight COVID-19 by Schaeffler India. The component maker has further donated more than Rs 1.27 crore to the PM CARES fund.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.