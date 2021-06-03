Covid-19 relief: Rapido distributes masks, sanitisers to doctors, workers

Currently, the kits are being distributed in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru. At least 15 more cities in tier II and III cities are said to be in the planning and Rapido will distribute its care packages there as well.

The Covid-19 relief campaign by auto manufacturers as well as those related to the field, are heartening to notice. Rapido, one of the country’s leading bike taxi player and claimed to be the third-biggest ride hailing platform, is helping in a big way. The company is distributing Covid Care kits to police personnel, as well as healthcare workers. Currently, the kits are being distributed in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru. At least 15 more cities in tier II and III cities are said to be in the planning and Rapido will distribute its care packages there as well. Rapido Captains (rider partners) deliver these kits to the frontline workers. These kits contain essentials such as face masks, hand sanitisers, food and drink packets, that will help not only refresh the healthcare workers but also boost their morale. The Captains in Delhi delivered to ppersonnel at checkpoints like Kapashera border, Ambience Mall, Mehrauli-Gurgaon border and Iffco Chowk.

The Bengaluru Captains delivered the care packages to doctors at BBMP Health Centre, Tavarkere, BTP Layout and BBMP Centre, Adugodi, to staff nurses at Agadi Hospital & Research Centre at Wilson Garden and Supra Multispeciality Hospital at JP Nagar. Apart from this, they also delivered to ASHA workers and Corporation workers at COVID Care Centres in HSR Layout, Jayanagar, BTM and Koramangala and to Police Staff at JP Nagar, BTM, and HSR Checkpoints. Rapido claims that it is not leaving any stone unturned in safeguarding the interest of its stakeholders. City-wise vaccination of the Captains too has been done. Last year, safety shields were also provided to these ride partners to ensure social distancing with the passengers. The company also introduced new policy support last year, where the company provides free cancellation if Captains or customers are without a mask.

Moreover, those going to the hospital for vaccination were given a free ride to and fro.

