Covid-19 relief: Okinawa increases dealer margin to avoid salary cuts and layoffs

Dealers stand to gain at least Rs 2 lakh more per month, if they sell around 100 vehicles, thereby helping them tide over the times.

We have read various stories wherein during this pandemic, auto companies have done many things for the society as a whole and for their dealers. Many major two-wheeler makers offered to buy back unsold BS4 stock. Few even supported dealers with the cash required to give salaries and more. Okinawa though is doing things a bit differently. We now have an insight as to how much is the commission for an Okinawa dealer per sale. Apparently dealers receive eight per cent commission on each vehicle sold. However, from April 27 till further notice, dealers will be given 11 per cent commission per vehicle sold. There are more than 350 Okinawa dealerships in India today.

Okinawa says that this extra income will surely help its dealer partners in a big way. Each dealer stands to gain at least Rs 2,000 per vehicle. In short, if a dealer were to sell 100 scooters every month, he immediately gets Rs 2 lakh more. Jeetender Sharma – founder & MD, Okinawa affirmed

We understand that the country is going through difficult times. In this hour, everyone holds a responsibility to do their bit to make it easier for as many people, as possible. Our dealer partners are the true brand ambassador and Okinawa always stood by them. Strengthening this commitment, Okinawa today has announced a hike in dealers’ margins. We expect this to get some respite the dealers, as the majority of the industries are going through the slowdown.

Okinawa is in the process of bringing in its Oki100 electric motorcycle soon to the market. The COVID-19 pandemic might have put a spanner in the works. It is likely the launch might be delayed now and could be pushed to later this year.

