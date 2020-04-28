Covid-19 relief: Okinawa increases dealer margin to avoid salary cuts and layoffs

Dealers stand to gain at least Rs 2 lakh more per month, if they sell around 100 vehicles, thereby helping them tide over the times.

By:Published: April 28, 2020 2:51:31 PM

We have read various stories wherein during this pandemic, auto companies have done many things for the society as a whole and for their dealers. Many major two-wheeler makers offered to buy back unsold BS4 stock. Few even supported dealers with the cash required to give salaries and more. Okinawa though is doing things a bit differently. We now have an insight as to how much is the commission for an Okinawa dealer per sale. Apparently dealers receive eight per cent commission on each vehicle sold. However, from April 27 till further notice, dealers will be given 11 per cent commission per vehicle sold. There are more than 350 Okinawa dealerships in India today.

Okinawa says that this extra income will surely help its dealer partners in a big way. Each dealer stands to gain at least Rs 2,000 per vehicle. In short, if a dealer were to sell 100 scooters every month, he immediately gets Rs 2 lakh more. Jeetender Sharma – founder & MD, Okinawa affirmed 

We understand that the country is going through difficult times. In this hour, everyone holds a responsibility to do their bit to make it easier for as many people, as possible. Our dealer partners are the true brand ambassador and Okinawa always stood by them. Strengthening this commitment, Okinawa today has announced a hike in dealers’ margins. We expect this to get some respite the dealers, as the majority of the industries are going through the slowdown.

Okinawa is in the process of bringing in its Oki100 electric motorcycle soon to the market. The COVID-19 pandemic might have put a spanner in the works. It is likely the launch might be delayed now and could be pushed to later this year.

Also Read Oki100 electric motorcycle details

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Self-drive electric cars are the best route for EV adoption in India

Self-drive electric cars are the best route for EV adoption in India

Why Maruti Suzuki can't restart production immediately at Gurugram plant despite government approval

Why Maruti Suzuki can't restart production immediately at Gurugram plant despite government approval

Car & bike sales boom likely but will come with job losses & pay cuts

Car & bike sales boom likely but will come with job losses & pay cuts

Hero Splendor is once again India's highest-selling two-wheeler: Honda Activa slips to third!

Hero Splendor is once again India's highest-selling two-wheeler: Honda Activa slips to third!

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA launch around the corner: Compact-SUV now displayed on India website

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA launch around the corner: Compact-SUV now displayed on India website

Automated Coronavirus disinfection for car cabin with this sprinkle system-style spray

Automated Coronavirus disinfection for car cabin with this sprinkle system-style spray

Mercedes-Benz India starts online bookings: Book a car or service from home

Mercedes-Benz India starts online bookings: Book a car or service from home

Does Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 make sense? Here's what to expect

Does Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 make sense? Here's what to expect

Amid Coronavirus pandemic, Volkswagen starts online car sales: Integrates 137 sales touchpoints across India

Amid Coronavirus pandemic, Volkswagen starts online car sales: Integrates 137 sales touchpoints across India

2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift teased: Maruti S-Presso rival to get design makeover

2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift teased: Maruti S-Presso rival to get design makeover

BMW India Contactless Experience online booking goes live: Book new car, service, delivery

BMW India Contactless Experience online booking goes live: Book new car, service, delivery

F1 2020 season finally set to start with Austrian GP in July

F1 2020 season finally set to start with Austrian GP in July

Mahindra Alturas BS6 launched: Toyota Fortuner rival's price, specs, features

Mahindra Alturas BS6 launched: Toyota Fortuner rival's price, specs, features

Honda Cars launches online booking portal for all models amid lockdown with Honda from Home initiative

Honda Cars launches online booking portal for all models amid lockdown with Honda from Home initiative

Covid-19: Ducati resumes motorcycle production at Bologna plant in Italy

Covid-19: Ducati resumes motorcycle production at Bologna plant in Italy

NTPC to run hydrogen fuel cell buses and cars in Delhi and Leh: Invites vehicle makers to join in

NTPC to run hydrogen fuel cell buses and cars in Delhi and Leh: Invites vehicle makers to join in

BS6 150cc bikes you can buy: Bajaj Pulsar, Honda Unicorn and more

BS6 150cc bikes you can buy: Bajaj Pulsar, Honda Unicorn and more

Fastest Suzuki Jimny in the world! 200 hp in a pocket rocket

Fastest Suzuki Jimny in the world! 200 hp in a pocket rocket

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 custom-built as a flat tracker without brakes: Minimalistic yet brilliant

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 custom-built as a flat tracker without brakes: Minimalistic yet brilliant

Porsche Boxster driver made to do squats by Indore Police on street

Porsche Boxster driver made to do squats by Indore Police on street