Covid-19 Relief: MG Motor India, Max Ventilator tie-up to produce upto 1,000 ventilators a month

MG Motor India had earlier stated that it was in talks with three medical device makers to produce ventilators at its Halol facility to help meet demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

By:Published: April 29, 2020 6:10:35 PM

MG Motor India has announced its partnership with Vadodara-based MAX Ventilator, a part of AB Industries, to increase ventilator production. This tie-up with Max Ventilator, which is among the top 25 ventilator brands in the world and caters primarily to private hospitals, is focussed on assisting the overall production of ventilators by addressing specific areas of the supply chain, IT system and manufacturing processes, the company noted. The production capacity of the ventilators would be increased five times to 300 units per month in Phase I, which should be completed within next eight weeks, MG said.

“In Phase II, the production capacity can be enhanced up to 1,000 ventilators per month, depending upon the demand, especially from the government hospitals to help meet the shortage of the life-saving medical devices in the country,” the company added. Commenting on the partnership, MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said, “we understand that ventilators are the most critical requirement at this time, and we would do our best to enhance ventilator production. “The collaboration comes as a result of aligned core values of both organisations and is designed to work towards the common goal of serving the communities around where our operations are based.”

AB Industries – MAX Ventilator Managing Director Ashok Patel said in such times of need, it is an admirable thing for all those capable to come forward and help in some way. “As a manufacturing company of respiratory ventilators, this collaboration with MG Motor will help us to scale-up the production with our teams working together hand in hand. Collaborations like these will guarantee that we meet the requirements to treat the rising COVID-19 cases in India,” he added. MG Motor India had earlier stated that it was in talks with three medical device makers to produce ventilators at its Halol facility to help meet demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from developing ventilators in-house, the company had also announced a Rs 10 lakh support through grant to youngsters and young engineers who could design a low-cost ventilator. Moreover, the company had pledged donation of Rs 2 crore to government hospitals and health institutions in Gurugram and Halol (Gujarat), where the carmaker’s facilities are located, to fight coronavirus pandemic.

