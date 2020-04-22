Covid-19 Relief: Maruti Suzuki JV hands over 2 lakh triple-ply face masks to Haryana Government

After intensive work by engineers at Maruti Suzuki and Krishna Group with almost hourly monitoring by Maruti Suzuki management and active support by Department of Textiles, Government of India, the mask was finally approved by SITRA laboratory.

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown in India, Maruti Suzuki Joint Venture M/s Krishna Maruti has handed over 2 lakh units of triple-ply face masks to the Haryana Government. The company said in a press statement that as part of a CSR initiative, the face masks were handed over to Amit Khatri, IAS, District Magistrate, Gurugram and V.S Kundu ACS Haryana & CEO GMDA by Ram Natarajan, ED & CEO, on behalf of Ashok Kapur, Chairman Krishna Group, in the presence of Rajiv Gandhi, Member Executive Board, Maruti Suzuki. The company says that during March-end 2020, the company received a request from the Haryana and Central Government if it could use its production infrastructure for the development and production of protective face masks in the fight against COVID-19.

The company says that after intensive work by engineers at Maruti Suzuki and Krishna Group with almost hourly monitoring by Maruti Suzuki management and active support by the Department of Textiles, Government of India, the mask was finally approved by SITRA laboratory. Before handing over the masks, the mass production was undertaken for a few days by the company to gain confidence in the manufacturing set-up, Maruti Suzuki noted.

Speaking on the said initiative, Ashok Kapur, Chairman, Krishna Group said it is a time of national crisis and this is the brand’s duty to the nation. He said that the brand has committed 1 million masks each to Haryana and Gujarat Governments and is also planning to import some machines and produce N-95 masks.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said that the brand had committed to support the Government with protection gear and masks even though the test specifications and process technology were not known. Amit Khatri, IAS, District Magistrate, Gurugram, said that he extends his compliments to Maruti Suzuki and Krishna Maruti for this very timely assistance which will come very handy not just for Gurugram but for the entire State in this time of crisis.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.