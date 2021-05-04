Covid-19 Relief! Mahindra deploys 100 vehicles to supply oxygen in these 7 Indian cities

Mahindra says that with the overwhelming response to Oxygen on Wheels, it is also considering extending this initiative to deliver oxygen cylinders directly to patients’ homes.

The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has put India on backfoot and the country is currently facing an acute shortage of oxygen supply. With an aim to improve the situation, Mahindra Group has rolled out a free service initiative called ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ (O2W). The said service targets strengthening the availability of oxygen by connecting oxygen producers with the hospitals and medical centers that are in dire need of it. The newly launched O2W service is launched in seven Indian cities namely Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Chakan, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nasik and Nagpur with over 100 Mahindra vehicles ferrying oxygen. The company said in a press statement that discussions are ongoing with the civic administration and government departments to extend this free service to other cities as well including Delhi.

The company says that with the overwhelming response in the past 48 hours, it is also considering extending this initiative to deliver oxygen cylinders directly to the patients’ homes. O2W will be managed by Mahindra Logistics and the brand is partnering with the administration and local government bodies on this project. The company also states that Mahindra Logistics is currently working on creating a seamless and endless chain of supply of oxygen and transport it to hospitals and medical centers with its large fleet of vehicles in place.

Mahindra says that its efforts towards Covid-19 relief cover almost everything from raising funds to sustain the government’s relief efforts, providing ICU beds, emergency cab services, quarantine centers, and monetary support. Moreover, the brand’s efforts include providing dry rations for the underprivileged, re-engineering production lines and facilities to manufacture PPE, face shields, face masks, and aerosol boxes. In addition, Mahindra says that it is closely working with the Government to set up oxygen plants and building isolation centers. The company claims that M&M’s plants and its suppliers are currently not using oxygen for any industrial activity.

