COVID-19 relief: Hyundai to facilitate oxygen equipment delivery in five states

Under its Hyundai Cares 3.0 COVID-19 relief initiative, Hyundai Motor India Foundation has expedited the purchase and supply of critical medical equipment providing assistance to government hospitals.

By:May 11, 2021 6:39 PM

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) today announced its ‘Back-to-life’ project under which it will expedite delivery of oxygen equipment to most affected COVID -19 states that include New Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Telangana. The project will commence this week, the company announced in its statement. HMIF will work on processes from procurement to delivery of lifesaving medicare oxygen equipment like Oxygen Concentrators, High Flow Oxygen (HFO) Plants, High Flow Nasal Oxygen (HFNO) Machines and BiPap Ventilator Machines.

Lifesaving Medicare Oxygen equipment is currently in absolute demand while their suppliers, as well as supply chains, are seemingly stretched thin. Despite this challenge, we relentlessly strived to ensure the procurement and immediate delivery of these precious lifesaving medical equipment to highly affected states and cities in India, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said.

Lifesaving Medicare Oxygen equipment to be delivered to most affected COVID-19 states:

Oxygen Concentrators: 700

High Flow Oxygen (HFO) Plants: 10

High Flow Nasal Oxygen (HFNO) machines: 200

BiPap Ventilator Machines: 225

Moreover, Hyundai will support government-identified hospitals in installing the Oxygen Generation Plants. The company will also donate medical consumable for staff in various hospitals.

Over the time since the pandemic broke out, Hyundai has rolled out multiple programs and initiatives including a relief package of Rs 20 crore and a Rs 30 crore donation to help affected states previously committed by Hyundai Motor India Foundation.

Other relief initiatives include distribution of masks, sanitizers, dry rations, COVID-19 testing kits, augmenting the supply of ventilators and other projects such as ‘Grameen Sanitisation’, a drive that encompassed 292 rural locations in India.

