Covid-19 relief: Hyundai teams with Air Liquide to enhance ventilator production in India

Ventilators are required to supply a higher quantity of oxygen to the lungs of coronavirus patients and these made by Hyundai will be supplied to Tamil Nadu and neighboring states.

Image used for representation

Hyundai has been at the forefront of CSR activities in India during this pandemic. The Korean carmaker has not only started making protection devices for frontline warriors but also now has tied up with Air Liquide Medical Systems. The latter is a medical device manufacturing firm from France that has also partnered with a few other automakers as well as component manufacturers outside India. Hyundai’s agreement with Air Liquide specifies that the first phase will involve making 1,000 ventilators and then steadily scale up.

Those, unfortunately, diagnosed with Covid-19 need a higher concentration of oxygen to their lungs. Ventilators help in providing this much-needed oxygen and at the right pressure. Therefore, it is essential that there be as many ventilators available for such patients. Hyundai says that the respirators they are making, will be supplied first to Tamil Nadu and other neighboring states. Apart from Hyundai, Maruti, Mahindra, Ford, and others too are supplying ventilators for the needy.

SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., on this partnership, said, “Ventilators and other respiratory aids are critical devices in the fight against COVID-19 and to this end, Hyundai & Air Liquide Medical Systems are working together to ensure a steady supply of Ventilators in India. As a Socially Responsible and Caring Brand, Hyundai is committed to serving society in every way and will continue to support the Government in India’s war against COVID-19.”

Anil Kumar, MD, Air Liquide Medical Systems, India, said, “As a company that engages in supporting the healthcare professionals and systems worldwide, we have initiated a prompt response towards the fight against COVID-19 in support of the Government of India. We are confident that this collaboration with Hyundai Motor India will bring about a positive shift in this battle. We are one of the very few Global companies with a dedicated R&D to manufacture ventilators in India. Air Liquide Medical Systems is employing all the resources available to manufacture innovative, easy-to-use and high-performing ventilators and will hold the reins to deliver quality service across the country during this time of need, and to spearhead the Make in India initiative.”

