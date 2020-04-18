Covid-19 relief: Hyundai teams with Air Liquide to enhance ventilator production in India

Ventilators are required to supply a higher quantity of oxygen to the lungs of coronavirus patients and these made by Hyundai will be supplied to Tamil Nadu and neighboring states.

By:Updated: April 18, 2020 12:40:21 PM
Image used for representation

Hyundai has been at the forefront of CSR activities in India during this pandemic. The Korean carmaker has not only started making protection devices for frontline warriors but also now has tied up with Air Liquide Medical Systems. The latter is a medical device manufacturing firm from France that has also partnered with a few other automakers as well as component manufacturers outside India. Hyundai’s agreement with Air Liquide specifies that the first phase will involve making 1,000 ventilators and then steadily scale up.

Those, unfortunately, diagnosed with Covid-19 need a higher concentration of oxygen to their lungs. Ventilators help in providing this much-needed oxygen and at the right pressure. Therefore, it is essential that there be as many ventilators available for such patients. Hyundai says that the respirators they are making, will be supplied first to Tamil Nadu and other neighboring states. Apart from Hyundai, Maruti, Mahindra, Ford, and others too are supplying ventilators for the needy.

SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., on this partnership, said, “Ventilators and other respiratory aids are critical devices in the fight against COVID-19 and to this end, Hyundai & Air Liquide Medical Systems are working together to ensure a steady supply of Ventilators in India. As a Socially Responsible and Caring Brand, Hyundai is committed to serving society in every way and will continue to support the Government in India’s war against COVID-19.”

Anil Kumar, MD, Air Liquide Medical Systems, India, said, “As a company that engages in supporting the healthcare professionals and systems worldwide, we have initiated a prompt response towards the fight against COVID-19 in support of the Government of India. We are confident that this collaboration with Hyundai Motor India will bring about a positive shift in this battle. We are one of the very few Global companies with a dedicated R&D to manufacture ventilators in India. Air Liquide Medical Systems is employing all the resources available to manufacture innovative, easy-to-use and high-performing ventilators and will hold the reins to deliver quality service across the country during this time of need, and to spearhead the Make in India initiative.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Covid-19 relief: Hyundai teams with Air Liquide to enhance ventilator production in India

Covid-19 relief: Hyundai teams with Air Liquide to enhance ventilator production in India

India's most affordable scooter TVS Scooty Pep+ BS6 gets more power, new features

India's most affordable scooter TVS Scooty Pep+ BS6 gets more power, new features

BS6 110cc scooters you can buy in India: Honda Activa 6g, TVS Jupiter, Hero Pleasure Plus

BS6 110cc scooters you can buy in India: Honda Activa 6g, TVS Jupiter, Hero Pleasure Plus

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS revised India launch date out: Key changes and expected price hike!

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS revised India launch date out: Key changes and expected price hike!

2021 BMW G310R, G310GS spotted testing: Most affordable German bikes to get these changes!

2021 BMW G310R, G310GS spotted testing: Most affordable German bikes to get these changes!

Self-drive car firms expect strong growth after Coronavirus lockdown ends

Self-drive car firms expect strong growth after Coronavirus lockdown ends

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Cargo CNG BS6 specifications revealed

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Cargo CNG BS6 specifications revealed

Volkswagen to resume production step-by-step starting 20 April in Germany and Slovakia

Volkswagen to resume production step-by-step starting 20 April in Germany and Slovakia

Yamaha Fascino 125 gets first price hike since launch: Here's how much!

Yamaha Fascino 125 gets first price hike since launch: Here's how much!

Can the Toyota Glanza replace Etios Liva in the taxi segment?

Can the Toyota Glanza replace Etios Liva in the taxi segment?

BS6 Honda Activa 6G, Activa 125 price in India hiked by this much!

BS6 Honda Activa 6G, Activa 125 price in India hiked by this much!

Massive discount on BS6 Harley-Davidson Street 750 Anniversary edition: But here's a catch!

Massive discount on BS6 Harley-Davidson Street 750 Anniversary edition: But here's a catch!

BMW India sells 2,482 cars in Q1 2020: X1, X3, X5 and X7 top sellers

BMW India sells 2,482 cars in Q1 2020: X1, X3, X5 and X7 top sellers

Toyota C-HR India launch on the cards? Toyota's Creta, Seltos rival

Toyota C-HR India launch on the cards? Toyota's Creta, Seltos rival

2020 Kia Soul EV: Why this MG ZS, Hyundai Kona rival should come to India

2020 Kia Soul EV: Why this MG ZS, Hyundai Kona rival should come to India

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel to take pay cuts, have until end-April to renew contracts

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel to take pay cuts, have until end-April to renew contracts

BS6 Hero Splendor iSmart price hiked: India's first BS6 bike now costlier by this much!

BS6 Hero Splendor iSmart price hiked: India's first BS6 bike now costlier by this much!

Covid-19 effect: Zoomcar offers temporary subscription, fee waiver to self-drive customers

Covid-19 effect: Zoomcar offers temporary subscription, fee waiver to self-drive customers

10 most expensive cars in the world: Rs 23 crore Ferrari Sergio least pricey on this list

10 most expensive cars in the world: Rs 23 crore Ferrari Sergio least pricey on this list

Maruti Suzuki Swift updated with SmartPlay Studio infotainment but only in this variant

Maruti Suzuki Swift updated with SmartPlay Studio infotainment but only in this variant