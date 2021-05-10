Covid-19 Relief! Honda pledges Rs 6.5 crore for two 100-bed facilities, oxygen plants & more in these states

Honda India Foundation says that its temporary COVID-19 care centers are expected to commence operations starting next week. All details here.

By:Updated: May 10, 2021 4:42 PM

Honda India Foundation that happens to be the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of all Honda group companies in India has announced its latest support and relief measures to contribute towards the Government of India’s ongoing efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic. The said foundation is closely working with State Governments of Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat and has pledged an amount of Rs 6.5 crore towards these relief measures in this phase. As part of this aid, the foundation will set up temporary COVID Care isolation centers and also, Oxygen production plants, which are the need of the hour.

Moreover, a 100-bed facility is being created at Honda’s warehouse facility in Manesar in Haryana along with a 50-100 bed facility at the Government Girl School in Tapukara, Rajasthan. The company says that these temporary COVID-19 care centers are expected to commence operations starting next week. Honda has confirmed that similar isolation centers are being explored in other locations as well. Speaking of oxygen production plants, Honda India foundation is also working with State Governments to set up these in the districts of Kolar (Karnataka), Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), Manesar (Haryana) and Alwar (Rajasthan).

Speaking on the latest initiative, Atsushi Ogata, Chairman, Honda India Foundation said that this second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone adversely. He added that at this hour of need, it is imperative that more individuals and organizations come forward to help in cohesion and we all do our best for the community we operate in and for the country at large. Ogata further stated that he hopes that these efforts by the government and the industry can help families as they tide through this calamity.

He concluded his statement by saying that the company is working with various stakeholders to ensure that on-ground efforts can run seamlessly and it is time to stand together for each other, with the belief that we will sail through this.

