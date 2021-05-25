Covid-19 relief: BMW India imports oxygen concentrators, donates money

May 25, 2021

BMW India has so far donated Rs eight crores to the Covid-19 relief. The company had earlier donated Rs three crore and an additional Rs five crore have been added to the tally. BMW India aims to put all this money to augmenting healthcare facilities in Delhi-NCR as well as in Tamil Nadu. The company has so far imported more than 150 oxygen concentrators. These concentrators will be utilised by an oxygen bank in Gurugram (Delhi NCR) operated by GiveIndia, a non-governmental organisation. BMW India Foundation have helped to set up an isolation ward and PCR at Chengalpattu Government Hospital with further commitment to provide RT-PCR lab equipment and microbial detection systems to expand COVID-19 testing. Moreover, the Foundation has been working closely with Gurugram District Health Administration for sample collection and vaccination programs by providing Mobile Vans and Rapid Antigen kits.

Even the police department has been given an isolation ward at Manesar by BMW India. Further, Critical care equipment has been provided to Gurugram Civil Hospital. In Tamil Nadu as well as Delhi-NCR, frontline workers have been provided with PPE kits, masks as well as face shields. Ration kits as well as meals have been distributed to the underprivileged too.

As far as its employees are concerned, BMW India has tied up with various hospitals to ensure that all are vaccinated. A ‘Doctor-On-Call’ facility covers prevention, home testing, consultation, treatment and ambulance services tie-up for COVID-19.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “As a responsible corporate citizen, BMW Group India stands together with the nation in this hour of need. Our deep and long-standing values have always motivated us to extend a firm hand of support to the society in time of crisis. We are fully committed to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and flattening the curve since its onset. BMW Group India is also actively involved in critical and immediate relief initiatives such as import of oxygen concentrators that will play a crucial role in saving lives.”

