Covid-19 Relief: 51 Tata Winger Ambulances delivered to Pune Zilla Parishad

The 51 units of the Tata Winger BS6 Ambulances delivered to the Zilla Parishad of Pune are specially tailored to keep the driver safe with the addition of driver partition. More details below!

Tata Motors has recently delivered as many as 51 units of Tata Winger Ambulances to the Pune Zilla Parishad. The handover ceremony was attended by the Deputy Chief Minister of the state – Ajit Pawar at Pune. Moreover, some dignitaries from the Pune Zilla Parishad along side Tata Motors were additionally present at the venue throughout the ceremony. The company expressed during a press statement that the 51 Tata Winger Ambulances are a part of the larger order placed by the Zilla Parishad and these are going to be deputed to the Gram Panchayats of Pune district so as to supply aid to Covid-19 patients.

Tata Motors says that it won the bid for the order below the govt e-marketplace and also the said vehicles are designed for patient transport as per AIS 125 Part 1. The 51 units of the Tata Winger BS6 Ambulances delivered to the Zilla Parishad of Pune are specially tailored to keep the driver safe with the addition of driver partition. The company goes on to claims that the Tata Winger with its flat force curve permits fewer gear shifts, comes with gear shift indicator and also the ECO switch helps in achieving good fuel efficiency.

Speaking at the occasion, Vinay Pathak, VP, Product Line, SCV, Tata Motors said that the Winger is a versatile platform and is best suited for multiple applications. He also said that the Tata Winger is one of the most successful ambulance platforms in India and has helped save thousands of lives up to now. Pathak additionally mentioned that within the BS6 type, it has increased value-adds that create it the best vehicle for patient transportation. He ended his statement by saying that Tata Motors stands along with the country in its endeavor to fight Covid-19 and also the company has decided to support the govt in providing higher and quicker healthcare to all.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.