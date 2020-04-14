Covid-19 Pandemic: Toyota announces Rs 2 crore donation to Karnataka Government among multiple relief measures

Apart from the donation, Toyota also distributed 1000 essential kits to daily wage workers while benefitting over 5000 members, sanitizers & masks to police department.

By:Updated: April 14, 2020 11:27:34 AM

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced its donations to the Karnataka Chief Minister’s Relief Fund COVID-19 along with Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). The company said in a press statement that a cheque worth Rs  2 crores was handed over to the Chief Minister of Karnataka, B. S. Yediyurappa by  Shekar Viswanathan, Vice Chairman & Whole-time Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Raju B. Ketkale, Deputy Managing Director Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Deepak Kumar S Secretary of Employees Union. The company said that out of the total sum, Rs 1,3548,553 contributed by TKM was handed over to Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). On the other hand, the remaining Rs 64,51,447, collected from employees, was donated to Karnataka Chief Minister’s Relief Fund COVID-19.

Moreover, Toyota Group companies have also donated a sum of Rs 55,00,000 to the Karnataka State Government. Recently, Toyota handed over 3000 Hazmat suits to the Government Health Volunteers in Karnataka. Apart from this, the company also distributed 1000 essential kits to daily wage workers while benefitting over 5000 members, sanitizers & masks to the Police department.  The brand also deployed 14 buses to support the health department in the state. Moreover, TKM extended its support to its supplier partner, Stump Schuele & Somappa Springs Pvt Ltd., to ramp up the production of “Face Shields” for healthcare workers from 275 to 10,000+ units per day.

This morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the ongoing lockdown to 3rd May. Among many sectors that have been badly hit, the auto sector is certainly one. Most of the companies had announced plant shutdowns amid the Covid-19 lockdown and with the extended period, it will take a while for the auto sector to recover. Amid the lockdown, multiple manufacturers have announced their support in terms of the Covid-19 relief measures. Also, manufacturers like Hyundai have started online car buying platforms to let the customers purchase a car online sitting in their comfort zones.

