Covid-19 effect: Meru-Flipkart join hands to deliver essential items to customers during lockdown

Flipkart will use sanitised Meru cabs with drivers wearing masks to deliver essential items to customers during the lockdown.

One of India’s early starters with respect to radio cabs, Meru, has announced that it has partnered with Flipkart to deliver essential items to customers. Essential items are those mandated by the government during this lockdown. These may include but not restricted to sanitary napkins, food items and chargers. Meru says that this enables faster delivery of the goods and at the same time helps maintain social distancing. These goods will be delivered to Flipkart customers at their doorsteps in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Nearly a month ago, Meru had said that all its cabs have been ozone sanitised. It’s driver-partners will be using face masks as well as alcohol-based sanitisers while driving or delivering these items. Flipkart from their side will train these drivers on the delivery protocol. Moreover, Flipkart dispatch hubs too have got these ‘Ozone Air Purifiers’ installed. Apart from maintaining the needed hygiene measures, this initiative will also help Meru drivers earn during this lockdown.

Neeraj Gupta, founder and CEO at Meru Mobility Tech Pvt. Ltd. said,

his is a unique initiative which we are undertaking with Flipkart which will benefit consumers immensely. Meru will use its fleet to ensure the timely and safe delivery of essentials to Flipkart’s large customer base in a hassle-free manner. This service will also offer our driver-partners an additional earning opportunity during this challenging time.

Flipkart’s CEO, Kalyan Krishnamurthy said,

Flipkart Group is committed to customers as India fights this unprecedented battle. This partnership with Meru is a result of our teams exploring new, innovative ways to drive value for our ecosystem of sellers, brands, partners, and customers to ensure the safe and swift availability of grocery & essential goods. We have a very secure & safe supply chain where we follow SOPs diligently. We stand by the nation in this fight against COVID-19 as we prioritize the wellbeing and safety of all including our customers & employees.

