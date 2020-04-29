Covid-19 effect: Meru-Flipkart join hands to deliver essential items to customers during lockdown

Flipkart will use sanitised Meru cabs with drivers wearing masks to deliver essential items to customers during the lockdown.

By:Published: April 29, 2020 5:27:17 PM

One of India’s early starters with respect to radio cabs, Meru, has announced that it has partnered with Flipkart to deliver essential items to customers. Essential items are those mandated by the government during this lockdown. These may include but not restricted to sanitary napkins, food items and chargers. Meru says that this enables faster delivery of the goods and at the same time helps maintain social distancing. These goods will be delivered to Flipkart customers at their doorsteps in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Nearly a month ago, Meru had said that all its cabs have been ozone sanitised. It’s driver-partners will be using face masks as well as alcohol-based sanitisers while driving or delivering these items. Flipkart from their side will train these drivers on the delivery protocol. Moreover, Flipkart dispatch hubs too have got these ‘Ozone Air Purifiers’ installed. Apart from maintaining the needed hygiene measures, this initiative will also help Meru drivers earn during this lockdown.

Neeraj Gupta, founder and CEO at Meru Mobility Tech Pvt. Ltd. said, 

his is a unique initiative which we are undertaking with Flipkart which will benefit consumers immensely. Meru will use its fleet to ensure the timely and safe delivery of essentials to Flipkart’s large customer base in a hassle-free manner. This service will also offer our driver-partners an additional earning opportunity during this challenging time.

Flipkart’s CEO, Kalyan Krishnamurthy said, 

Flipkart Group is committed to customers as India fights this unprecedented battle. This partnership with Meru is a result of our teams exploring new, innovative ways to drive value for our ecosystem of sellers, brands, partners, and customers to ensure the safe and swift availability of grocery & essential goods. We have a very secure & safe supply chain where we follow SOPs diligently. We stand by the nation in this fight against COVID-19 as we prioritize the wellbeing and safety of all including our customers & employees.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 Nissan Kicks launch soon: Creta, Seltos rival to get new turbo petrol engine

2020 Nissan Kicks launch soon: Creta, Seltos rival to get new turbo petrol engine

Mahindra Scorpio BS6 launched: Changes in price, features and variants

Mahindra Scorpio BS6 launched: Changes in price, features and variants

New Porsche 911 finally gets a manual transmission! Purists rejoice!

New Porsche 911 finally gets a manual transmission! Purists rejoice!

Striking-looking Ducati Panigale V2 teased for India: What makes the 959 Panigale replacement special!

Striking-looking Ducati Panigale V2 teased for India: What makes the 959 Panigale replacement special!

Mahindra XUV500 diesel BS6 launched: Hyundai Creta rival's price, specs, features

Mahindra XUV500 diesel BS6 launched: Hyundai Creta rival's price, specs, features

Upcoming car launches after lockdown: Kia Sonet to Skoda Karoq and more

Upcoming car launches after lockdown: Kia Sonet to Skoda Karoq and more

BS6 diesel hatchbacks under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Altroz and more

BS6 diesel hatchbacks under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Altroz and more

Top 5 value for money BS6 bikes in India under Rs 3 lakh: 390 Adventure, Himalayan and more!

Top 5 value for money BS6 bikes in India under Rs 3 lakh: 390 Adventure, Himalayan and more!

Electric cars in India with more than 150km range: Tata Nexon, Hyundai Kona and more

Electric cars in India with more than 150km range: Tata Nexon, Hyundai Kona and more

Electric Ambassador on The Grand Tour? Jeremy Clarkson could feature DC Design e-Amby on show

Electric Ambassador on The Grand Tour? Jeremy Clarkson could feature DC Design e-Amby on show

Pirelli F1 tyre chief Mario Isola doubles up as a paramedic and ambulance driver to fight COVID-19

Pirelli F1 tyre chief Mario Isola doubles up as a paramedic and ambulance driver to fight COVID-19

Volkswagen starts limited production in Germany through multi-shift operation

Volkswagen starts limited production in Germany through multi-shift operation

Lamborghini on a treadmill! Indian photographer's images sets Instagram on fire!

Lamborghini on a treadmill! Indian photographer's images sets Instagram on fire!

Great news! 50% off on Zoomcar booking and 50% cashback on all car rentals

Great news! 50% off on Zoomcar booking and 50% cashback on all car rentals

All-electric BMW iX3 SUV images leaked: Public debut later this year

All-electric BMW iX3 SUV images leaked: Public debut later this year

Covid-19 relief: Okinawa increases dealer margin to avoid salary cuts and layoffs

Covid-19 relief: Okinawa increases dealer margin to avoid salary cuts and layoffs

Self-drive electric cars are the best route for EV adoption in India

Self-drive electric cars are the best route for EV adoption in India

Why Maruti Suzuki can't restart production immediately at Gurugram plant despite government approval

Why Maruti Suzuki can't restart production immediately at Gurugram plant despite government approval

Car & bike sales boom likely but will come with job losses & pay cuts

Car & bike sales boom likely but will come with job losses & pay cuts

Hero Splendor is once again India's highest-selling two-wheeler: Honda Activa slips to third!

Hero Splendor is once again India's highest-selling two-wheeler: Honda Activa slips to third!