Covid-19 lockdown: Piaggio resumes production at Baramati facilities, 200 outlets reopen doors for customers

Vespa VXL 149

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) has restarted manufacturing at its Baramati plants after it received the permission from the Government. The company claims that the plants are operational with all safety standards as per government directions. Moreover, PVPL has also opened 6 regional offices across the country as per directions of the local authorities. In addition to this, the company has also started the nationwide reopening of its dealerships. In order to be precise, the brand has opened 135 CV dealerships & 65 two wheeler outlets of PVPL with the highest levels of santisation and hygiene.

Piaggio Group plans to ramp up gradually with a minimum workforce of essential employees to start with. Post that, the company plans to gradually move to full capacity. Moreover, PVPL has also initiated multiple new health, safety and sanitization measures over the last few weeks over and above the already existing ones. Also, the brand has done the mass sanatization of all the 3 Baramati plants and has also done various renovations in order to ensure social distancing norms are strictly followed during operations. PVPL is also tracking health status of its employees daily as per the safety guidelines given by the government of India.

Commenting on the latest development, Diego Graffi, MD & CEO of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said that the company’s number one priority is the health and safety of its stakeholders, from ifs employees, to its customers to its dealers and suppliers. Moreover, Piaggio is also taking all the necessary precautions which are required for the safety and well-being of our employees at the factories. In addition to this, along with norms of social distancing, sanitizing, the company is ensuring all guidelines are followed for the health & safety of its workforce while it gets back to business & extend the required service to its customers.

