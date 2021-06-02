Covid-19 lockdown effect! Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales under 60,000 units in May 2021

Earlier, HMSI had announced a temporary halt of production operations across all its four factories amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter (HMSI) has announced sales numbers for the month of May 2021. During the said period, the company managed to sell a total of 58,168 units. Out of this number, while 38,763 units were sold in the domestic market, the remaining 19,405 units accounted for exports. The big reason behind the drop in sales compared to the usual scenario are the multiple lockdowns imposed by the state governments due to the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, keeping in mind the safety of its employees, HMSI had announced a temporary halt of production operations across all its four factories. The company said that the said period was utilized by advancing annual plant maintenance activities.

However, with the situation getting better, the production at all HMSI plants in Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Karnataka have already resumed following the Covid-19 compliance and lockdown guidelines by the respective state governments. Commenting on the gradual resumption of operations, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that May 2021 witnessed a further slowdown in sales momentum with close to 80 percent of the network being non-operational due to the local lockdowns.

He added that the situation on the ground is very dynamic with the weekly announcements of lockdown extensions. Guleria says that Honda is closely monitoring the situation and with some relaxations in economic activities visible across towns as per new guidelines, the company is quite optimistic about the gradual resumption in its dealership operations. He ends his statement by saying that moving forward, HMSI shall be aligning its production to meet the market demand accordingly.

