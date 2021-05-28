Covid-19 impact! Royal Enfield reports 13 percent dip in FY21 with over 6 lakh units sold 

Eicher Motors’ total revenue from operations was also down by 5 percent last fiscal at Rs 8,720 crores compared to Rs 9,154 crores that was recorded for FY20.

By:Updated: May 28, 2021 3:30 PM
Eicher Motors has announced its sales numbers for the last financial year (FY21) and also, the last quarter (Q4 FY21). The company’s two-wheeler subsidiary Royal Enfield reported a double-digit drop in sales in the last fiscal. This drop can be attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic due to which vehicle sales had declined significantly. In order to be precise, the Classic 350, Meteor 350 maker reported a drop of 13 percent in the last fiscal. That said, the company managed to sold 6,09,403 motorcycles during the said period compared to 6,97,582 units sold in FY20. As a result, during the last fiscal, Eicher Motors’ total revenue from operations was also down by 5 percent at Rs 8,720 crores compared to Rs 9,154 crores that was recorded for FY20.

On the other hand, the last quarter remained quite positive for Royal Enfield. The Chennai-based manufacturer sold a total of 203343 units of bikes in the previous quarter compared to 163083 bikes sold during the same quarter last year. That said, Royal Enfield witnessed 25 percent sales increase in the said period. During the last quarter, Eicher Motors’ total revenue from operations was at an all-time high at Rs. 2,940 crores. This was 33 percent up compared to the same period last year during which, the brand reported total revenue at Rs 2,208 crores.

Speaking of Royal Enfield’s sales performance, Vinod K. Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield said that despite highly testing external factors in the automotive industry last year, the company continued its growth momentum at Royal Enfield. He added that Royal Enfield remained focused on deepening its presence in the country and international markets and added significantly to its retail network. The brand added 535 dealerships and studio format stores during the year, taking its retail presence to 2,056 retail touchpoints across more than 1,750 cities.

