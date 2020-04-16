Covid-19 effect: Zoomcar offers temporary subscription, fee waiver to self-drive customers

Zoomcar's efforts are to normalise the situation during this pandemic and at the same time, ensure that the best interests of their customers.

Updated: April 16, 2020 5:16:48 PM

Zoomcar has been rolling out relief packages for both its customers as well as employees. While there are several CSR activities being done, Zoomcar has now announced a special offer for its self-drive customers in India. The Zoomcar shared subscription program that allows customers to keep the cars for elongated periods of time is what is being considered as of now. Those who are already in the shared subscription phase now but are unable to utilise their vehicles due to the lockdown are being given three temporary options. These include subscription fee waiver, complete waiver for the 21-day lockdown period plus the option to defer 50 per cent of their payments for the next two months. The last option from this package includes the option of terminating the subscription without any penalities. Zoomcar tells us that in some cases, there could be a discounted penalty.

Currently, due to the lockdown, the police and law enforcers aren’t allowing tourist vehicles to ply on the road. The new restrictions laid out during the lockdown say that only two persons can travel in a cab – the driver and a passenger. The passenger has to sit at the back. The idea behind this is to have minimal social contact with each other.

Commenting on the latest development, Greg Moran, CEO & co-founder Zoomcar, said, “The coronavirus pandemic has affected the world at large. While it has been affecting basic livelihoods and creating challenging times for businesses, at Zoomcar, we are firmly committed to ensuring that our customers have uninterrupted access to their vehicles. In the spirit of collaboration during this tumultuous period, we’re pleased to share the burden with our subscribers and have therefore introduced significant measures to help them manage during this time. These flexible offerings will enable optimal utilisation of our services by our customers as we slowly return to normalcy’’

