Covid-19 Effect: TVS Motor Company announces pay cut across levels for six months

Despite zero sales in April, most auto companies have paid salaries. Bajaj Auto too announced a pay cut but withdrew the same later.

By:Published: May 26, 2020 11:55:52 AM

Hit hard by the dwindling sales over the months coupled with the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, TVS Motor Company said it has rolled out a temporary salary reduction across levels for a period of six months. Companies such as Apollo Tyres, among others, recently announced pay cuts across categories. When contacted, a company spokesperson said, “In the wake of the unprecedented crisis, TVS Motor Company has rolled out a temporary salary reduction across different levels for a period of six months (May to October, 2020). There will be no salary reduction at the workmen level. However, there will be 5% salary reduction at the junior executive level and about 15% to 20% at the senior management level. It was heartening to see employees coming forward and offering to take salary reduction voluntarily.”

Despite zero sales in April, most auto companies have paid salaries. Bajaj Auto too announced a pay cut but withdrew the same later.It may be recalled that the entire automotive industry has gone through a crisis for over a year now due to overall economic slowdown, lack of consumer interest, and liquidity crisis, among other reasons. When things started looking up in the February-March period, the global Covid-19 pandemic brought a rude shock to the entire industry and forced the companies to close down operations in the third week of March, which further put pressure on the industry.

With predictions by pundits showing no turnaround even in this fiscal, with a double-digit degrowth, auto companies have been pushed to take up austerity measures, including pay cuts for employees, job cuts, cost-cutting at operationa levels and so on. It remains to be seen how things will play out going forward, sources pointed out.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mercedes-Benz C-Class and more models get great offers as Wishbox 2.0 starts

Mercedes-Benz C-Class and more models get great offers as Wishbox 2.0 starts

Toyota Kirloskar to resume production at Bidadi plant starting today

Toyota Kirloskar to resume production at Bidadi plant starting today

Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased: Unveil confirmed later this year

Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased: Unveil confirmed later this year

Exclusive! Gemopai Miso mini electric scooter leaked: Price, top speed, range & key details out

Exclusive! Gemopai Miso mini electric scooter leaked: Price, top speed, range & key details out

All three Maruti Suzuki plants resume operations: Production to begin at Gujarat plant today

All three Maruti Suzuki plants resume operations: Production to begin at Gujarat plant today

Vettel's Ferrari replacement Carlos Sainz Jr wants to say 'goodbye to McLaren on a high'

Vettel's Ferrari replacement Carlos Sainz Jr wants to say 'goodbye to McLaren on a high'

This artist's impression of the Tata Blackbird SUV is enticing: Creta rival specs, features speculated

This artist's impression of the Tata Blackbird SUV is enticing: Creta rival specs, features speculated

Video: Bear tries to enter a Mercedes but the ending is guaranteed laughter

Video: Bear tries to enter a Mercedes but the ending is guaranteed laughter

Bounce restarts operations: Sanitised scooters available with these rental plans

Bounce restarts operations: Sanitised scooters available with these rental plans

Indian govt extends vehicle documents expiry date: Late fee to be waived off amid Covid-19 crisis

Indian govt extends vehicle documents expiry date: Late fee to be waived off amid Covid-19 crisis

Video: This documentary on every Batmobile since the 60's on Youtube you just cant miss

Video: This documentary on every Batmobile since the 60's on Youtube you just cant miss

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 price hiked: Costlier by this much

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 price hiked: Costlier by this much

Hyundai Kona electric price increased: MG ZS EV rival costlier by this much

Hyundai Kona electric price increased: MG ZS EV rival costlier by this much

Tesla seeks China's approval to build Model 3 EVs with lithium iron phosphate batteries

Tesla seeks China's approval to build Model 3 EVs with lithium iron phosphate batteries

Skoda India’s next event is a Pyjama Party! Karoq, Superb, Rapid virtual launch in 3 days

Skoda India’s next event is a Pyjama Party! Karoq, Superb, Rapid virtual launch in 3 days

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Kawasaki W800: Modern classic with better features, more sense?

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Kawasaki W800: Modern classic with better features, more sense?

Toyota EMI Holiday scheme begins: Low interest rates and other benefits for COVID-19 workers

Toyota EMI Holiday scheme begins: Low interest rates and other benefits for COVID-19 workers

Exclusive! Okinawa Cruiser electric maxi-scooter to be launched in Q1 FY22 at sub Rs 1 lakh price

Exclusive! Okinawa Cruiser electric maxi-scooter to be launched in Q1 FY22 at sub Rs 1 lakh price

Virat Kohli's brother takes delivery of Panamera Turbo as Porsche resume dealership operations

Virat Kohli's brother takes delivery of Panamera Turbo as Porsche resume dealership operations

Exclusive! Okinawa to commence online sales of electric scooters next week, here's how to buy

Exclusive! Okinawa to commence online sales of electric scooters next week, here's how to buy