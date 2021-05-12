Covid-19 Effect! Royal Enfield announces temporary production halt for Classic, Bullet & more

Royal Enfield says that given the local lockdowns across states and Union Territories in India impacting retail operations, it does not foresee any significant impact on the ability to cater to the demand.

By:May 12, 2021 6:40 PM
new 2021 royal Enfield interceptor 650 continental gt 650 price

 

The second wave of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has put almost all industries on the backfoot. The automotive sector being one of them is also badly hit. Vehicle sales have been impacted and keeping in mind the safety of employees, numerous vehicle makers have recently announced temporary plant shutdowns. The latest one to announce this is Chennai-based Royal Enfield. The Himalayan, Classic, Bullet maker has decided to temporarily halt production operations at its manufacturing facilities in Chennai. The brand confirmed through a press statement that its manufacturing operations across Thiruvottiyur, Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal facilities will remain shut between 13th May, 2021 and 16th May 16, 2021.

Royal Enfield further stated that during this period, it will be undertaking maintenance activity at its manufacturing plants. The brand says that given the local lockdowns across states and Union Territories in India impacting retail operations, it does not foresee any significant impact on the ability to cater to the demand. Royal Enfield says that it continues to monitor the situation closely and will take appropriate actions as the situation progresses ahead, in line with the directives being issued by the government and administrative authorities.

Royal Enfield claims that its teams are focused on ensuring support for employees and communities around its facilities. It has also issued advisories to all dealerships in India to adhere to local regulations and follow local administrative orders, as may apply. All other employees across RE’s offices, including corporate offices in Chennai and Gurgaon continue to work from home till further notice.

