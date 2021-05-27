Covid-19 effect! Royal Enfield announces plant shutdown again amid second wave

Earlier, the Eicher Motors-owned subsidiary had shut down its plants from 13th to 16th May in order to safeguard its employees amid the ongoing Covid-19 second wave in India.

Chennai-based Bullet, Classic maker Royal Enfield has announced that it has decided to shut its three plants in Tamil Nadu for three days, starting today to 29th May. The company has taken this decision keeping in mind the rising cases of Covid-19. As per an internal note circulated among the brand’s employees, Royal Enfield has taken this stand due to the ongoing Covid situation in Chennai and subsequent lockdown that was announced by the state government in order to curb the spread of the virus. On 22nd May, the Tamil Nadu administration had announced extending the lockdown for another week starting 24th May with more stringent measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the region.

Watch video | Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350 comparison review:

With the said restrictions in place, Royal Enfield decided to keep manufacturing operations across its Thiruvottiyur, Oragadam, and Vallam Vadagal factories suspended for three days and the operations will resume on 31st May. Earlier, the Eicher Motors-owned subsidiary had shut down its plants from 13th to 16th May in order to safeguard its employees amid the ongoing Covid-19 second wave in the country. The company says that it had utilized the shutdown period to undertake maintenance activity across its three manufacturing facilities.

With the increase in Covid-19 cases and the extension of lockdown, numerous automakers who have their factories in the state of Tamil Nadu have decided to temporarily halt operations. On 24th May, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) announced the suspension of operations at its Chennai plant for five days starting 25th May in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed by Tamil Nadu government. As the pandemic situation in the country is still alarming, expect similar announcements from vehicle makers in the coming days. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

