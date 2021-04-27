Covid-19 effect! MG Motor India’s Halol plant to remain shut for a week: All details

MG Motor India's manufacturing facility in Halol currently has an annual production capacity of 80,000 units and employs nearly 2,500 employees.

With the rising Covid-29 cases in the country, MG Motor India has announced that it will shut its manufacturing unit at Halol in Gujarat for seven days to curb the spread of the virus. Rajeev Chaba, President, and Managing Director, MG Motor India shared this information through a tweet in which he wrote – “We have decided to close our plant in Halol @Vadodra for seven days to break the chain of COVID. And our employees are committed to stay safe and take care of community in these harsh times. May there be more force with us!” The company’s plant at Halol will be closed from 29th April to 5th May. MG Motor India’s manufacturing facility in Halol has an annual production capacity of 80,000 units and employs nearly 2,500 workforce.

The said factory produces MG’s SUV range that includes vehicles like the Hector, Hector Plus and Gloster. Last week only, the brand had joined hand with Moksi-based Devnandan Gases Pvt Ltd in order to increase the production of medical oxygen as various hospitals across cities in the country are currently struggling to cope with demand from the patients. In a similar announcement, Hero MotoCorp announced last week that it will temporarily suspend operations at all of its six manufacturing facilities that are located at Dharuhera and Gurugram, Haryana; Neemrana in Rajasthan; Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh; Haridwar in Uttarakhand; and Halol in Gujarat.

The said temporary shutdown is also applicable at Hero MotoCorp’s Global Parts Center (GPC) at Neemrana. With the rapidly rising cases of Covid-19 patients across India, expect similar announcements from manufacturers in the coming days. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

