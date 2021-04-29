Covid-19 effect! HMSI announces temporary shutdown at all four plants: All details

Honda said in a press statement that it will be utilizing this temporary production halt for advancing its annual plant maintenance activities.

By:Updated: Apr 29, 2021 11:22 AM

With the rapidly rising Covid-19 cases across the country, a lot of automotive manufacturers have announced temporary shutdowns at their respective plants. The latest one to join this is Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI). The Activa maker has announced a temporary halt of its production operations across all four plants. The said shutdown at Honda’s factories will be effective from 1st May to 15th May, 2021. Honda said in a press statement that it will be utilizing this temporary production halt for advancing its annual plant maintenance activities. Moreover, it says that depending upon the evolving COVID-19 situation & the market recovery, the brand shall also be reviewing its production plan in the subsequent months.

Watch video | Our Honda Activa 6G detailed review:

The company says that all its office associates will continue to Work-From-Home in order to maintain business continuity while extending all possible support to customers & business partners. Only the essential staff will work at the plants and various offices across India. Honda 2 Wheelers India currently has its manufacturing plants in India at Manesar (Haryana), Tapukara (Rajasthan), Narsapura (Karnataka) and Vithalapur (Gujarat).

As already mentioned, it is not just HMSI but some other manufacturers too that have announced a temporary shutdown at their plants. Just a couple of days back, MG Motor India announced a week-long shutdown at its Halol facility, keeping in mind the ongoing Covid-19 scenario. Earlier, Hero MotoCorp announced that all its manufacturing facilities will be shut down for four days, in a staggered manner between 22nd April tomorrow and 1st May.

With the Covid-19 situation getting even worse across the country, expect similar announcements from more manufacturers in the coming days. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our Express Drives’ official YouTube channel.

Latest Auto News

