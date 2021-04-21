Covid-19 effect! Hero MotoCorp shuts down all its manufacturing plants temporarily

Each Hero MotoCorp plant and GPC will be shut down for four days, in a staggered manner between 22nd April i.e. today and 1st May on the basis of the local scenario.

The country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer – Hero MotoCorp has announced to halt operations temporarily at all of its manufacturing facilities across the country. This also includes the brand’s Global Parts Center (GPC) and the decision has been taken keeping in mind the spike in cases due to the widespread Covid-19 pandemic across the country. The company said that it will be utilising these shut-down days to carry out necessary maintenance work in the manufacturing plants. Moreover, Hero MotoCorp believes that the shutdown will not impact the brand’s ability to meet the demand that has been impacted due to localized shut-downs in many states. The production loss will be compensated during the remaining portion of the quarter.

The company says that all these manufacturing facilities will resume normal operations after this short shutdown period. Each Hero MotoCorp plant and GPC will be shut down for four days, in a staggered manner between 22nd April i.e. today and 1st May on the basis of the local scenario. All corporate offices of Hero MotoCorp are already in Work from Home (WFH) mode and very limited employees are in offices on a rotation basis for the continuity of essential services.

Hero MotoCorp currently has five manufacturing facilities in India and these are located in Haridwar (Uttarkhand), Dharuhera (Haryana), Neemrana (Rajasthan), Vadodara (Gujarat) and Gurgaon (Haryana). Thanks to these factories, the brand has a cumulative capacity of 9.8 million units per annum. With the widespread Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of cities and states have gone into partial lockdown. Due to this, just like Hero MotoCorp, expect similar announcements from other manufacturers as well to ensure the safety of their employees.

