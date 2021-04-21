Covid-19 effect! Hero MotoCorp shuts down all its manufacturing plants temporarily

Each Hero MotoCorp plant and GPC will be shut down for four days, in a staggered manner between 22nd April i.e. today and 1st May on the basis of the local scenario.

By:April 21, 2021 11:11 AM
hero motocorp to increase prices of bikes and scooter from 1 april

 

The country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer – Hero MotoCorp has announced to halt operations temporarily at all of its manufacturing facilities across the country. This also includes the brand’s Global Parts Center (GPC) and the decision has been taken keeping in mind the spike in cases due to the widespread Covid-19 pandemic across the country. The company said that it will be utilising these shut-down days to carry out necessary maintenance work in the manufacturing plants. Moreover, Hero MotoCorp believes that the shutdown will not impact the brand’s ability to meet the demand that has been impacted due to localized shut-downs in many states. The production loss will be compensated during the remaining portion of the quarter.

The company says that all these manufacturing facilities will resume normal operations after this short shutdown period. Each Hero MotoCorp plant and GPC will be shut down for four days, in a staggered manner between 22nd April i.e. today and 1st May on the basis of the local scenario. All corporate offices of Hero MotoCorp are already in Work from Home (WFH) mode and very limited employees are in offices on a rotation basis for the continuity of essential services.

Hero MotoCorp currently has five manufacturing facilities in India and these are located in Haridwar (Uttarkhand), Dharuhera (Haryana), Neemrana (Rajasthan), Vadodara (Gujarat) and Gurgaon (Haryana). Thanks to these factories, the brand has a cumulative capacity of 9.8 million units per annum. With the widespread Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of cities and states have gone into partial lockdown. Due to this, just like Hero MotoCorp, expect similar announcements from other manufacturers as well to ensure the safety of their employees.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Triumph Street Scrambler 900, Sandstorm unveiled: India launch, specs, price

2021 Triumph Street Scrambler 900, Sandstorm unveiled: India launch, specs, price

Ford Evos with 27-inch touchscreen infotainment unveiled: To rival Citroen C5X

Ford Evos with 27-inch touchscreen infotainment unveiled: To rival Citroen C5X

Omega Seiki's new solid-state lithium EV batteries to offer 20% more range, lesser cost

Omega Seiki's new solid-state lithium EV batteries to offer 20% more range, lesser cost

Nitin Gadkari's "India to become number 1 EV maker in world" welcomed by auto sector

Nitin Gadkari's "India to become number 1 EV maker in world" welcomed by auto sector

How Maruti Suzuki used Indian Railways to cut down on CO2 emissions

How Maruti Suzuki used Indian Railways to cut down on CO2 emissions

2022 Volkswagen Polo global unveil on April 22: Design, features

2022 Volkswagen Polo global unveil on April 22: Design, features

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 launched: Priced this much more than Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 launched: Priced this much more than Pulsar 125

India's first 100-km range electric bicycle: Nexzu launches Roadlark with swappable battery

India's first 100-km range electric bicycle: Nexzu launches Roadlark with swappable battery

Toyota Yaris to be replaced by rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz? Here's the official word

Toyota Yaris to be replaced by rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz? Here's the official word

Mahindra sells 1000 units of Treo Zor, grabs 59% market share

Mahindra sells 1000 units of Treo Zor, grabs 59% market share

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: 5 reasons why H'ness CB350, Svartpilen 250 need to watch out

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: 5 reasons why H'ness CB350, Svartpilen 250 need to watch out

2021 Toyota Fortuner, Legender sales cross 5,300 units: Segment share increases

2021 Toyota Fortuner, Legender sales cross 5,300 units: Segment share increases

Ather 450X deliveries start in Coimbatore, Trichy: Price, charging point details

Ather 450X deliveries start in Coimbatore, Trichy: Price, charging point details

Audi A6 e-tron concept electric vehicle with 700km range, 800Nm unveiled

Audi A6 e-tron concept electric vehicle with 700km range, 800Nm unveiled

Switch to electric cargo three-wheelers now easier with TWU loans for Porter drivers

Switch to electric cargo three-wheelers now easier with TWU loans for Porter drivers

Mercedes-Benz announces 7-seat EQB EV: China, USA launch this year

Mercedes-Benz announces 7-seat EQB EV: China, USA launch this year

Nissan Magnite SUV bookings cross 50,000 mark since launch: Top variants high in demand

Nissan Magnite SUV bookings cross 50,000 mark since launch: Top variants high in demand

In images: Ever-customisable Royal Enfield Himalayan built as a Dakar-inspired rally bike

In images: Ever-customisable Royal Enfield Himalayan built as a Dakar-inspired rally bike

Chinese copy of Ducati 959 Panigale is worse than your Monday Blues: Shocking specs, pricing!

Chinese copy of Ducati 959 Panigale is worse than your Monday Blues: Shocking specs, pricing!

2021 MotoGP: Quartararo wins dramatic duel at Portimao

2021 MotoGP: Quartararo wins dramatic duel at Portimao