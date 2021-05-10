Covid-19 Effect! After HeroMotoCorp and Honda, Yamaha announces plant shutdown

Yamaha Motor India says that it has updated standard operating procedures for the prevailing second wave of Covid-19 pandemic with a focus on multiple bits like enhanced health surveillance, expediting vaccinations, regular sanitization at factory premises and more.

By:Updated: May 10, 2021 6:57 PM
Representational image

 

Given the increasing number of Covid-19 cases across the country, numerous manufacturers have announced plant shutdowns. In line with this, after Hero MotoCorp and Honda, Yamaha Motor India has now decided to suspend manufacturing operations at its plants in Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu and Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh. The said shutdown will be taking place from 15th May 2021 to 31st May 2021. The company said in a press statement that the step has been taken to support the government in its fight against Covid-19 and to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission. The brand states that in the current scenario, the health and safety of employees is its top priority and Yamaha will continue to work closely with its dealers and suppliers to minimize the impact of this interruption and focus on the optimization of stock.

Watch video | Our BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 review:

Yamaha Motor India says that its employees working at the corporate office and area offices shall work from home to preserve business continuity while providing the best possible support to customers and business partners. The company also said that it is fully committed to the health protocols in the wake of the COVID-19 threat and as a responsible corporate, it has updated standard operating procedures for the prevailing second wave with a focus on multiple bits.

These include enhanced health surveillance, expediting vaccinations, regular sanitization at factory premises and workplaces, support to affected employees and their family members, and HR policies that ensure the well-being of all the employees. With the alarming situation across the country, expect similar announcements from more manufacturers in the days to come. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Covid-19 Effect! After HeroMotoCorp and Honda, Yamaha announces plant shutdown

