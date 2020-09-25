Covid-19 crisis: Kia, Toyota, Hero MotoCorp and Mahindra better than others on dealers’ satisfaction

A common thread lies in how these OEMs have managed hygiene issues of support on areas of customer communication and dealer manpower training, while pleasantly delighting their dealers through better term loans to tide over working capital needs, the study said.

Automakers such as Kia Motors, Toyota Kirloskar, Audi, Hero MotoCorp and Mahindra have met expectations of their dealers relatively better than the others, according to a study done by Fada in association with PremonAsia, a consumer insight-led consulting and advisory firm. The study was conducted to gauge how satisfied dealers had been in the Covid-19 times in the aspect of engagement with the OEMs. It found that all segments of the market (from four-wheelers to two-wheelers) have recorded a weak satisfaction score below 600 on a 1,000 point maximum, given that no one could have been prepared in advance for handling such a calamity. However, OEMs like Kia Motors and Toyota Kirloskar (for the 4W mass market), Audi (4W luxury), Hero MotoCorp (2W) and Mahindra (CV small & light) have met expectations of their dealers relatively better than the others.

A common thread lies in how these OEMs have managed hygiene issues of support on areas of customer communication and dealer manpower training, while pleasantly delighting their dealers through better term loans to tide over working capital needs, the study said. Fada (Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations) president Vinkesh Gulati said, “Even before the pandemic hit us, the Indian automobile industry was grappling with a prolonged slowdown. Against this backdrop, the Covid-19 outbreak has been a significant blow to the auto industry and especially the auto dealers. Many OEMs came forward and offered support to dealers with various means,”

PremonAsia founder and CEO Rajeev Lochan said, “In regard to the future, there is a common concern that the customer engagement process will get far more digitised which in turn will impact a dealer’s manpower efficiency, processes and cost structure. Hence, OEMs who can proactively realign norms around these aspects are going to find greater traction among their dealer partners.”

