Covid-19 Relief: JK Tyre working on low-cost ventilator, over 50 medical camps organised across India

JK Tyre says that communities in 150+ villages around the plant locations, across several states have been educated about precautions against COVID-19 with the use of public address systems, door-to-door visits and more.

By:Published: April 8, 2020 1:04:11 PM

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown in India, numerous automakers are coming forward and doing their bit in order to fight the pandemic. The latest initiative comes from JK Tyre that has implemented a series of public relief measures in order to ensure the safety and health of people across its plant locations in Mysore, Banmore, Kankroli, Chennai and Haridwar. The company said in a press statement that it is reaching out to over 10,000 daily wage earners and migrants with food supplies in every region. Moreover, the company has also organised medical health camps across 25 villages across India.  JK Tyre’s R&D Team is also working on a cost-effective ventilator prototype and the company has confirmed that once the necessary approvals are obtained, the mass production of these ventilators would be undertaken.

JK Tyre has also distributed over 20,000 hand sanitizers and masks covering even the residential colonies across all the locations. The company has also set up a Corona Task-Force that is responsible for undertaking measures for supporting the needs, health and well-being of its colleagues, partners, and their families. The task force conducts virtual training sessions and interactive webinars with medical experts in order to help the people cope with the impact of COVID-19.

The company also said that communities in 150+ villages around the plant locations, across several states have been educated about precautions against COVID-19 with the use of public address systems, door-to-door visits, banners and posters at prominent locations. Fumigation has already been done in nearby villages covering over 25,000 people. JK Tyre has also set up 50+ medical camps in several villages to conduct first-level screening for COVID-19 symptoms among citizens. Moreover, awareness drives were conducted for 5,000 truck drivers, suppliers and vendors. The district health departments have also been provided ambulance, safety materials, masks, soaps and hand gloves.

The company has created isolation wards near the plants and infrastructure support is being provided at primary health centers. Distribution of food, medicines, sanitizers, drinking water and dry ration is also being ensured to 20,000+ people at several locations across the country. Stay tuned for more updates!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

F1 2020: Canadian Grand Prix postponed in wake of coronavirus spread

F1 2020: Canadian Grand Prix postponed in wake of coronavirus spread

Maruti Suzuki 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine likely to power Swift, WagonR, Ignis in the future

Maruti Suzuki 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine likely to power Swift, WagonR, Ignis in the future

Ola launches emergency service for non-COVID medical trips in partnership with Ministry of Health

Ola launches emergency service for non-COVID medical trips in partnership with Ministry of Health

Mercedes F1 team develop breathing aid system in under 100 hours: Design freely available to combat COVID-19

Mercedes F1 team develop breathing aid system in under 100 hours: Design freely available to combat COVID-19

Hyundai takes top spot in SUV segment, Venue & Creta rake in numbers

Hyundai takes top spot in SUV segment, Venue & Creta rake in numbers

2020 MotoGP: Italian and Catalan Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus, revised calendar soon

2020 MotoGP: Italian and Catalan Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus, revised calendar soon

Citroën C5 Aircross SUV India launch deferred to Q1 2021: C-Cubed cars on track

Citroën C5 Aircross SUV India launch deferred to Q1 2021: C-Cubed cars on track

Honda to supply engine-powered backpack sprayers for disinfectant fumigation to govt agencies

Honda to supply engine-powered backpack sprayers for disinfectant fumigation to govt agencies

Tata Motors extends warranty for commercial vehicles: Truckers to get free food & more!

Tata Motors extends warranty for commercial vehicles: Truckers to get free food & more!

Ford India extends free 24x7 roadside assistance to all its cars

Ford India extends free 24x7 roadside assistance to all its cars

Hero MotoCorp removes XPulse 200T, Xtreme 200S, Xtreme 200R from official website: Possible reasons listed!

Hero MotoCorp removes XPulse 200T, Xtreme 200S, Xtreme 200R from official website: Possible reasons listed!

Skoda Karoq India first look: Volkswagen T-Roc rival's specs, features

Skoda Karoq India first look: Volkswagen T-Roc rival's specs, features

Harley-Davidson Low Rider S launched in India at Rs 14.69 lakh: Latest Softail with all-black theme

Harley-Davidson Low Rider S launched in India at Rs 14.69 lakh: Latest Softail with all-black theme

Studds Helmet protective glasses & face shields on sale to fight Covid-19

Studds Helmet protective glasses & face shields on sale to fight Covid-19

Rapido joins hands with Big Basket, Big Bazaar & Spencer’s Retail for essential supplies amid Covid-19 lockdown

Rapido joins hands with Big Basket, Big Bazaar & Spencer’s Retail for essential supplies amid Covid-19 lockdown

Mahindra Scorpio BS6 specifications, variants revealed: Price hike unlikely

Mahindra Scorpio BS6 specifications, variants revealed: Price hike unlikely

Bajaj Discover 110, Discover 125 discontinued in India: Why these budget commuters didn't attract many buyers!

Bajaj Discover 110, Discover 125 discontinued in India: Why these budget commuters didn't attract many buyers!

Coronavirus: Jaguar Land Rover begins production of reusable 3D-printed face visors

Coronavirus: Jaguar Land Rover begins production of reusable 3D-printed face visors

Tips to maintain electric cars during the coronavirus lockdown

Tips to maintain electric cars during the coronavirus lockdown

In Pics: Hrithik Roshan's DC modified Mercedes-Benz V-Class interior looks extremely luxurious

In Pics: Hrithik Roshan's DC modified Mercedes-Benz V-Class interior looks extremely luxurious