Covid-19 Relief: JK Tyre working on low-cost ventilator, over 50 medical camps organised across India

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown in India, numerous automakers are coming forward and doing their bit in order to fight the pandemic. The latest initiative comes from JK Tyre that has implemented a series of public relief measures in order to ensure the safety and health of people across its plant locations in Mysore, Banmore, Kankroli, Chennai and Haridwar. The company said in a press statement that it is reaching out to over 10,000 daily wage earners and migrants with food supplies in every region. Moreover, the company has also organised medical health camps across 25 villages across India. JK Tyre’s R&D Team is also working on a cost-effective ventilator prototype and the company has confirmed that once the necessary approvals are obtained, the mass production of these ventilators would be undertaken.

JK Tyre has also distributed over 20,000 hand sanitizers and masks covering even the residential colonies across all the locations. The company has also set up a Corona Task-Force that is responsible for undertaking measures for supporting the needs, health and well-being of its colleagues, partners, and their families. The task force conducts virtual training sessions and interactive webinars with medical experts in order to help the people cope with the impact of COVID-19.

The company also said that communities in 150+ villages around the plant locations, across several states have been educated about precautions against COVID-19 with the use of public address systems, door-to-door visits, banners and posters at prominent locations. Fumigation has already been done in nearby villages covering over 25,000 people. JK Tyre has also set up 50+ medical camps in several villages to conduct first-level screening for COVID-19 symptoms among citizens. Moreover, awareness drives were conducted for 5,000 truck drivers, suppliers and vendors. The district health departments have also been provided ambulance, safety materials, masks, soaps and hand gloves.

The company has created isolation wards near the plants and infrastructure support is being provided at primary health centers. Distribution of food, medicines, sanitizers, drinking water and dry ration is also being ensured to 20,000+ people at several locations across the country. Stay tuned for more updates!

