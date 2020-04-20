Covid-19 Relief: Hero MotoCorp manufactures over 5,000-litre sanitiser to fight the pandemic!

The sanitisers are currently being produced at Hero MotoCorp's manufacturing facilities across India, where the production of bikes and scooters was halted starting March 22, 2020.

By:Updated: April 20, 2020 10:54:16 AM

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown in India in which the country is trying everything to battle against the deadly virus, Hero MotoCorp has announced that it has manufactured and distributed over 5,000-litre sanitiser. The company said in a press statement that the sanitiser made by the company has been distributed to the authorities and people in the under privileged section of the society. The sanitisers are currently being produced at Hero MotoCorp’s manufacturing facilities in India, where the production of two-wheelers was halted starting March 22, 2020 in order to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the employees. Hero MotoCorp says that for the past three weeks, select employees from the production and CSR teams at Hero MotoCorp have been manufacturing and distributing these sanitisers. These sanitisers are being made as per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

In addition to this, Hero MotoCorp has distributed over four lakh protective face-masks. The company has also developed 60 first-responder mobile ambulances that will be handed over to the authorities for use in the rural and remote regions across the country. Moreover, 2,000 Hero MotoCorp bikes have also been donated to various authorities across India for use in relief efforts. The canteen kitchens at Hero MotoCorp manufacturing facilities across India have been preparing meals for the community. The company has also distributed over three lakh meals, with over 15,000 meals being distributed daily to the stranded laborers, daily wage-workers, and homeless families in the areas of Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Gujarat. Continuing its relief measures, Hero MotoCorp also distributed over 6,000 ration kits in Rajasthan, Delhi, Maharashtra and Kerala and plans to keep the initiative running.

The ongoing Covid-19 lockdown has been extended in India till 3rd May and auto manufacturers are showing their continued and best efforts to fight the pandemic. Once the lockdown lifts, one of the biggest challenges to be faced by dealers would be to sell pending BS4 inventory. Supreme Court had allowed for the sale of only 10 percent of BS4 vehicles that too for just 10 days after the lockdown ends. Considering this, Hero MotoCorp had previously said that it will buy back the unsold inventory from its dealers.  Stay tuned for more updates. For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel.

Also, stay home and stay safe amid the ongoing situation!

