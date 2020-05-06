Covid-19 lockdown: Maruti Suzuki to resume production at Manesar plant starting 12th May

Maruti Suzuki has also announced that its dealerships have started functioning with certain guidelines including highest level of hygiene and sanitation at all the outlets.

By:Updated: May 6, 2020 9:39:53 PM

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will restart production at its Manesar facility from 12th May. India’s largest carmaker said in an exchange filing that “All activities would be carried out strictly in accordance with the Government regulations and guidelines and observing the Company’s own concern for the highest standards of safety.” The Manesar plant of Maruti Suzuki was granted permission to start operations more than two weeks ago, however, the company was not able to resume the production due to supply chain challenges. The company has a total of 9,800 employees at the Manesar plant. Earlier, Maruti Suzuki had sought permission for 50 percent of employees as per the Government of India guidelines. However, the company got permission for only 600 employees.

The reason behind this was that the authorities first wanted Maruti Suzuki to work out on its system in order to ensure the safety of employees. Over two weeks back, when the company received permission to restart operations at its Manesar plant, it said that it still won’t be able to do so as the Manesar plant cannot run independently of the Gurugram unit because of the movement between both the facilities.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki announced that its dealerships have started functioning with certain guidelines. These include the highest level of hygiene and sanitation at all the outlets. The test drive vehicles will be sanitised daily and only one person along with the customer relationship manager is allowed to sit in the car during a test drive. Moreover, the relationship manager will be seated at rear in order to maintain social distancing.

