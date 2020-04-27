Covid-19 Relief: These mobile dispensaries are treating 2,500 patients daily for free!

Force Motors claims that its mobile dispensaries can check up to 2,500 people every day and can examine the symptoms of almost 500 patients daily.

Amid the Covid-19 outbreak in India, Maharashtra currently remains the leading state across the country in terms of the COVID-19 cases with a total of 6,817 cases reported till April 25. Keeping this in mind, Pune-based Force Motors in association with the Bhartiya Jain Sanghatan (BJS, Pune) has launched a mobile doorstep dispensary facility named “Doctor Aplya Daari” in Maharashtra. The said initiative started on 1st April with 30 Mobile Dispensary vans with doctors, support staff, medicines going to numerous economically weaker localities across Pune and PCMC as per a pre-intimated schedule. The company said in a press statement that the team of doctors and medics with these vans are fully equipped to check and identify COVID-19 symptoms. Furthermore, suspected patients are also being directed to designated hospitals.

The company says that all medicines that are prescribed or given out to the patients are absolutely free of charge. Force Motors claims that its mobile dispensaries can check up to 2,500 people every day and can examine the symptoms of almost 500 patients daily. The company says that the doctors present in the vans monitor patients for cold and flu conditions and further inform them about preventive measures against coronavirus spread. Force Motors claims that over 95,600 residents have been checked and over 945 suspected COVID-19 patients have been transferred to the government hospitals in the last 24 days. The said service will continue until Coronavirus is fully contained.

Force Motors says that it has extended this initiative to other key markets like Pune, Aurangabad, Dhule, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Solapur and other numerous cities across Maharashtra. With close to 73 vans, the company terms it as one of the largest mobile healthcare initiatives in India.

