Covid-19 Relief: These mobile dispensaries are treating 2,500 patients daily for free!

Force Motors claims that its mobile dispensaries can check up to 2,500 people every day and can examine the symptoms of almost 500 patients daily.

By:Updated: April 27, 2020 11:36:57 AM

Amid the Covid-19 outbreak in India, Maharashtra currently remains the leading state across the country in terms of the COVID-19 cases with a total of 6,817 cases reported till April 25. Keeping this in mind, Pune-based Force Motors in association with the Bhartiya Jain Sanghatan (BJS, Pune) has launched a mobile doorstep dispensary facility named “Doctor Aplya Daari” in Maharashtra. The said initiative started on 1st April with 30 Mobile Dispensary vans with doctors, support staff, medicines going to numerous economically weaker localities across Pune and PCMC as per a pre-intimated schedule. The company said in a press statement that the team of doctors and medics with these vans are fully equipped to check and identify COVID-19 symptoms. Furthermore, suspected patients are also being directed to designated hospitals.

The company says that all medicines that are prescribed or given out to the patients are absolutely free of charge. Force Motors claims that its mobile dispensaries can check up to 2,500 people every day and can examine the symptoms of almost 500 patients daily. The company says that the doctors present in the vans monitor patients for cold and flu conditions and further inform them about preventive measures against coronavirus spread. Force Motors claims that over 95,600 residents have been checked and over 945 suspected COVID-19 patients have been transferred to the government hospitals in the last 24 days. The said service will continue until Coronavirus is fully contained.

Force Motors says that it has extended this initiative to other key markets like Pune, Aurangabad, Dhule, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Solapur and other numerous cities across Maharashtra. With close to 73 vans, the company terms it as one of the largest mobile healthcare initiatives in India.

Stay tuned for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Porsche Boxster driver made to do squats by Indore Police on street

Porsche Boxster driver made to do squats by Indore Police on street

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball first official images leaked: Likely price revealed

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball first official images leaked: Likely price revealed

China's Hongqi & US' Silk EV joint venture to make 1,400 hp super sports hybrid car S9

China's Hongqi & US' Silk EV joint venture to make 1,400 hp super sports hybrid car S9

The Grand Tour Madagascar Special nearly finished: Jeremy Clarkson explains episode delays

The Grand Tour Madagascar Special nearly finished: Jeremy Clarkson explains episode delays

Ola partners with Delhi Government for free ambulance service for non-COVID cases

Ola partners with Delhi Government for free ambulance service for non-COVID cases

Covid-19 Relief: Maruti Suzuki to supply 10,000 ventilators soon through AgVA Healthcare tie-up

Covid-19 Relief: Maruti Suzuki to supply 10,000 ventilators soon through AgVA Healthcare tie-up

Ingenious! Driver modifies rickshaw for Covid-19 spread. Gets praise from Anand Mahindra

Ingenious! Driver modifies rickshaw for Covid-19 spread. Gets praise from Anand Mahindra

All-Electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet ready to silently tear up a drag strip with 1400hp!

All-Electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet ready to silently tear up a drag strip with 1400hp!

China's BYD and Japan's Hino join hands for electric commercial vehicles

China's BYD and Japan's Hino join hands for electric commercial vehicles

Toyota Yaris Cross: Etios Cross replacement in India or not?

Toyota Yaris Cross: Etios Cross replacement in India or not?

Škoda Auto to resume production with protective measures in Czech Republic starting 27 April

Škoda Auto to resume production with protective measures in Czech Republic starting 27 April

Chinese company shamelessly copies Tata Nexon design: Check images

Chinese company shamelessly copies Tata Nexon design: Check images

Tastefully modified new-gen Isuzu V-Cross looks awesome and menacing!

Tastefully modified new-gen Isuzu V-Cross looks awesome and menacing!

Manufacturing during lockdown & post-COVID must be digitised for greater safety & efficacy

Manufacturing during lockdown & post-COVID must be digitised for greater safety & efficacy

Bajaj Discover dies after 17-year run: What to expect now

Bajaj Discover dies after 17-year run: What to expect now

Mini rushes to change 'Corona Spoke' wheel design name for electric model: Now called this!

Mini rushes to change 'Corona Spoke' wheel design name for electric model: Now called this!

Sachin Tendulkar 47th Birthday: Maruti 800 to Ferrari & Nissan GT-R make an excellent car collection

Sachin Tendulkar 47th Birthday: Maruti 800 to Ferrari & Nissan GT-R make an excellent car collection

BS6 125cc bikes you can buy: Honda SP125, Hero Glamour, Bajaj Pulsar 125

BS6 125cc bikes you can buy: Honda SP125, Hero Glamour, Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Chetak sells five times more than TVS iQube: Nostalgic effect or something else?

Bajaj Chetak sells five times more than TVS iQube: Nostalgic effect or something else?

Coronavirus lockdown: Jaguar Land Rover to resume production by May 18 at three plants

Coronavirus lockdown: Jaguar Land Rover to resume production by May 18 at three plants