Lockdown 4.0: Honda to restart production of bikes, scooters gradually starting 25th May

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has recently announced that it will gradually restart the production of bikes and scooters at its production facilities across India. The company said in a press statement that as per the guidelines issued by MHA under Lockdown 4.0, the production operations will resume at all its four plants in two phases. The production at Honda’s production facilities will resume in a phased manner starting 25th May from its biggest plant in Narsapura in Karnataka. After this, the company’s Manesar (Haryana), Tapukara (Rajasthan) and Vithalapur (Gujarat) plants will follow the resumption of production starting the first week of June onwards in a staggered manner.

The company says that almost 100% of Honda’s 300+ supplier plants have also received the necessary approvals to resume their operations. As per the company, Honda suppliers are now in the advance stages of resuming production. Honda says that it is taking a calibrated approach across its entire ecosystem ensuring synergy for stable and efficient operations. In addition to this, over 60% Honda dealers have now resumed their sales & service operations. The initial enquiries, though still subdued compared to the pre-lockdown period, are picking up momentum daily.

In other news, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) sold over 21,000 two-wheelers since the restart of dealerships amid the ongoing lockdown. In addition to this, the company said that 2.5 lakh Honda customers have serviced their vehicles at the company’s dealerships and service centers across India. Honda says that these outlets are adhering to the guidelines issued by the Government of India. Moreover, all the processes being implemented are in sync with “Dealership Operations Resumption Manual” released by the company.

