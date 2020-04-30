Covid-19 crisis: Jeep Compass maker FCA to distribute Rs two crore worth supplies

FCA India employees have voluntarily contributed a portion of their salaries towards the Covid-19 relief measures.

By:Updated: April 30, 2020 7:30:09 PM

FCA India has pledged a financial aid of around Rs 2 crore towards Covid-19 crisis. This includes the supply of medical kits, personal protective equipment (PPE), hygiene essentials, dry food and hospitalization for the needy in the cities of Mumbai, Pune and Chennai. FCA India Engineering has joined hands with not-for-profit organisations, Sevalaya in Chennai and United Way Mumbai for distribution of ‘Family Kits’ to 1500 families. A Family Kit, which is sufficient for a family of 4 to 5 members comprises dry food, personal hygiene essentials like toothpaste, soap and hand wash along with and PPE.

In addition to this, FCA India Engineering has also collaborated with Voluntary Health Services (VHS), a non-profit hospital trust in Chennai, as well as Naidu Hospital, that is run by Pune Municipal Corporation that specializes in treating patients with infectious diseases. A 42-bed COVID isolation ward in VHS will be supplied with medical equipment. On the other hand, FCA India will supply air validation systems and a medical oxygen pipeline necessary for treating infected patients in Naidu Hospital. Not only this, but the employees at FCA India have also voluntarily contributed a portion of their salaries towards the Covid-19 relief measures.

Commenting on the latest initiative, Dr. Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India said that while a much-needed strategy is being put in place to restart economic activity by reopening various industries, the large sections of the community are still displaced and are in need of basic necessities and proper medical treatment to survive the next couple of months. He further added that FCA India’s initiative is aimed at helping people tide over these difficult circumstances as critical steps are being taken to flatten the curve as quickly as possible. He says that he is incredibly proud that the company’s employees have generously contributed a portion of their salary to help in the relief efforts.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Covid-19 crisis: Jeep Compass maker FCA to distribute Rs two crore worth supplies

Covid-19 crisis: Jeep Compass maker FCA to distribute Rs two crore worth supplies

MG Motor converts Hector into ambulance to donate to healthcare authorities in Vadodara

MG Motor converts Hector into ambulance to donate to healthcare authorities in Vadodara

Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol variant: Will more power than Creta, Seltos be enough?

Nissan Kicks turbo-petrol variant: Will more power than Creta, Seltos be enough?

Video: Land Rover marks World Land Rover Day by honouring COVID-19 healthcare workers

Video: Land Rover marks World Land Rover Day by honouring COVID-19 healthcare workers

Impact of Coronavirus: Study suggests 53% respondents intend to buy car within six months

Impact of Coronavirus: Study suggests 53% respondents intend to buy car within six months

Free engine oil service for BMW customers who are doctors: MINI, BMW Motorrad included

Free engine oil service for BMW customers who are doctors: MINI, BMW Motorrad included

Upcoming SUVs in Rs 10-25 lakh price bracket: Tata Gravitas, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass

Upcoming SUVs in Rs 10-25 lakh price bracket: Tata Gravitas, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass

Fastest Ford Mustang yet is electric? 1400 hp Cobra Jet does over 270 km/h in just 400 metres

Fastest Ford Mustang yet is electric? 1400 hp Cobra Jet does over 270 km/h in just 400 metres

Rolls-Royce's Honey sales booming despite no car production: Sweet surprise!

Rolls-Royce's Honey sales booming despite no car production: Sweet surprise!

Royal Enfield Himalayan capable of 180 km/h! This custom-built with quickshifter claims it can

Royal Enfield Himalayan capable of 180 km/h! This custom-built with quickshifter claims it can

TVS Motor to restart production but with these rules: New normal with Coronavirus

TVS Motor to restart production but with these rules: New normal with Coronavirus

Skoda Superb facelift bookings start online: Expected price, launch, specs, features

Skoda Superb facelift bookings start online: Expected price, launch, specs, features

BMW 5 Series facelift images leaked: Smaller kidney grille is a reason to rejoice

BMW 5 Series facelift images leaked: Smaller kidney grille is a reason to rejoice

Covid-19 effect: Meru-Flipkart join hands to deliver essential items to customers during lockdown

Covid-19 effect: Meru-Flipkart join hands to deliver essential items to customers during lockdown

2020 Nissan Kicks launch soon: Creta, Seltos rival to get new turbo petrol engine

2020 Nissan Kicks launch soon: Creta, Seltos rival to get new turbo petrol engine

Mahindra Scorpio BS6 launched: Changes in price, features and variants

Mahindra Scorpio BS6 launched: Changes in price, features and variants

New Porsche 911 finally gets a manual transmission! Purists rejoice!

New Porsche 911 finally gets a manual transmission! Purists rejoice!

Striking-looking Ducati Panigale V2 teased for India: What makes the 959 Panigale replacement special!

Striking-looking Ducati Panigale V2 teased for India: What makes the 959 Panigale replacement special!

Mahindra XUV500 diesel BS6 launched: Hyundai Creta rival's price, specs, features

Mahindra XUV500 diesel BS6 launched: Hyundai Creta rival's price, specs, features

Upcoming car launches after lockdown: Kia Sonet to Skoda Karoq and more

Upcoming car launches after lockdown: Kia Sonet to Skoda Karoq and more