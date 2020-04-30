Covid-19 crisis: Jeep Compass maker FCA to distribute Rs two crore worth supplies

FCA India employees have voluntarily contributed a portion of their salaries towards the Covid-19 relief measures.

FCA India has pledged a financial aid of around Rs 2 crore towards Covid-19 crisis. This includes the supply of medical kits, personal protective equipment (PPE), hygiene essentials, dry food and hospitalization for the needy in the cities of Mumbai, Pune and Chennai. FCA India Engineering has joined hands with not-for-profit organisations, Sevalaya in Chennai and United Way Mumbai for distribution of ‘Family Kits’ to 1500 families. A Family Kit, which is sufficient for a family of 4 to 5 members comprises dry food, personal hygiene essentials like toothpaste, soap and hand wash along with and PPE.

In addition to this, FCA India Engineering has also collaborated with Voluntary Health Services (VHS), a non-profit hospital trust in Chennai, as well as Naidu Hospital, that is run by Pune Municipal Corporation that specializes in treating patients with infectious diseases. A 42-bed COVID isolation ward in VHS will be supplied with medical equipment. On the other hand, FCA India will supply air validation systems and a medical oxygen pipeline necessary for treating infected patients in Naidu Hospital. Not only this, but the employees at FCA India have also voluntarily contributed a portion of their salaries towards the Covid-19 relief measures.

Commenting on the latest initiative, Dr. Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India said that while a much-needed strategy is being put in place to restart economic activity by reopening various industries, the large sections of the community are still displaced and are in need of basic necessities and proper medical treatment to survive the next couple of months. He further added that FCA India’s initiative is aimed at helping people tide over these difficult circumstances as critical steps are being taken to flatten the curve as quickly as possible. He says that he is incredibly proud that the company’s employees have generously contributed a portion of their salary to help in the relief efforts.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.