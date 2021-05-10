Covid-19 Blues! Hero MotoCorp extends shutdown at all its factories by another week

Hero MotoCorp currently has five manufacturing facilities in the country and these are situated in Haridwar (Uttarkhand), Neemrana (Rajasthan), Vadodara (Gujarat), Dharuhera (Haryana) and Gurgaon (Haryana).

The Covid-19 scenario is getting worse day by day in India. With this pandemic, most of the industries have been affected and the auto sector is no different. Hero MotoCorp had earlier announced that it will shut down operations at its all five manufacturing facilities in a staggered manner for four days between 22nd April and 1st May based on the local scenario. The same was extended then till 9th of May. Now, the company has stated that all its manufacturing facilities across the country along with its Global Parts Center (GPC) in Neemrana and its R&D facility, which is the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur will be closed till May 16, 2021 and hence, the brand has extended the shutdown by another week.

The company said in a press statement that this is being done in line with the brand’s commitment to the safety and welfare of its people and also, to help in breaking the chain of the spread of Covid-19 virus. Hero MotoCorp says that it is continuously monitoring the situation and is ready with its business continuity plans to be able to quickly resume and scale up operations as and when the situation improves. All corporate offices of Hero MotoCorp have already been in Work from Home (WFH) mode.

Hero MotoCorp currently has five manufacturing facilities in the country and these are situated in Haridwar (Uttarkhand), Neemrana (Rajasthan), Vadodara (Gujarat), Dharuhera (Haryana) and Gurgaon (Haryana). Thanks to these facilities, Hero MotoCorp currently has a cumulative capacity of 9.8 million units per year. With the grim situation that is just refusing to get better, expect similar announcements from other manufacturers as well in the coming days.

