Covid-19 Blues! Hero MotoCorp extends shutdown at all its factories by another week

Hero MotoCorp currently has five manufacturing facilities in the country and these are situated in Haridwar (Uttarkhand), Neemrana (Rajasthan), Vadodara (Gujarat), Dharuhera (Haryana) and Gurgaon (Haryana). 

By:Updated: May 10, 2021 11:36 AM

 

The Covid-19 scenario is getting worse day by day in India. With this pandemic, most of the industries have been affected and the auto sector is no different. Hero MotoCorp had earlier announced that it will shut down operations at its all five manufacturing facilities in a staggered manner for four days between 22nd April and 1st May based on the local scenario. The same was extended then till 9th of May. Now, the company has stated that all its manufacturing facilities across the country along with its Global Parts Center (GPC) in Neemrana and its R&D facility, which is the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur will be closed till May 16, 2021 and hence, the brand has extended the shutdown by another week.

The company said in a press statement that this is being done in line with the brand’s commitment to the safety and welfare of its people and also, to help in breaking the chain of the spread of Covid-19 virus. Hero MotoCorp says that it is continuously monitoring the situation and is ready with its business continuity plans to be able to quickly resume and scale up operations as and when the situation improves. All corporate offices of Hero MotoCorp have already been in Work from Home (WFH) mode.

Hero MotoCorp currently has five manufacturing facilities in the country and these are situated in Haridwar (Uttarkhand), Neemrana (Rajasthan), Vadodara (Gujarat), Dharuhera (Haryana) and Gurgaon (Haryana). Thanks to these facilities, Hero MotoCorp currently has a cumulative capacity of 9.8 million units per year. With the grim situation that is just refusing to get better, expect similar announcements from other manufacturers as well in the coming days.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki to boost Oxygen PSA plant production: Ties up with two firms in NCR

Maruti Suzuki to boost Oxygen PSA plant production: Ties up with two firms in NCR

F1 2021: Hamilton wins Spanish GP as Red Bull's strategy blunder gifts Mercedes the win

F1 2021: Hamilton wins Spanish GP as Red Bull's strategy blunder gifts Mercedes the win

2021 Formula E: Da Costa registers masterful Monaco E-Prix victory

2021 Formula E: Da Costa registers masterful Monaco E-Prix victory

208hp Ducati Streetfighter V4 teased before India launch: Key highlights of this litre-class hyper naked

208hp Ducati Streetfighter V4 teased before India launch: Key highlights of this litre-class hyper naked

COVID-19 effect: MG India extends warranty/maintenance service till this date

COVID-19 effect: MG India extends warranty/maintenance service till this date

2021 Formula E: DS Techeetah's Felix da Costa clinches pole for Monaco E-Prix

2021 Formula E: DS Techeetah's Felix da Costa clinches pole for Monaco E-Prix

F1 2021: Hamilton claims 100th career pole at the Spanish Grand Prix

F1 2021: Hamilton claims 100th career pole at the Spanish Grand Prix

Revolt stops bookings for RV400, RV300 electric bikes: Here's why

Revolt stops bookings for RV400, RV300 electric bikes: Here's why

Hidden headlamp: The light is in the limelight

Hidden headlamp: The light is in the limelight

TVS to supply 2,000 oxygen concentrators in these states: Commits Rs 40 crore towards Covid-19 relief

TVS to supply 2,000 oxygen concentrators in these states: Commits Rs 40 crore towards Covid-19 relief

May 2021 car discounts: Save upto Rs 1.5 lakh on Hyundai Nios, i20, Kona EV

May 2021 car discounts: Save upto Rs 1.5 lakh on Hyundai Nios, i20, Kona EV

Yamaha teases new R series motorcycle: YZF-R7 likely to unveil soon?

Yamaha teases new R series motorcycle: YZF-R7 likely to unveil soon?

Motorcycle Massacre! Chinese Copycat Motrac Unicorn 800 thinks it's an MV Agusta Superveloce

Motorcycle Massacre! Chinese Copycat Motrac Unicorn 800 thinks it's an MV Agusta Superveloce

BS6 Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross, Hi-Lander India launch on May 10: Expected price, features

BS6 Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross, Hi-Lander India launch on May 10: Expected price, features

Lockdown car care tips: 5 easy ways to keep your car healthy during Covid-19 surge

Lockdown car care tips: 5 easy ways to keep your car healthy during Covid-19 surge

Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept with 95km range unveiled

Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept with 95km range unveiled

Topper Again! Hero MotoCorp sold 15 lakh+ bikes, scooters in Q4 FY21: Revenue rose to Rs 8,686 crore

Topper Again! Hero MotoCorp sold 15 lakh+ bikes, scooters in Q4 FY21: Revenue rose to Rs 8,686 crore

Car Leasing Vs Car Loan: A fresh view in the age of new normal

Car Leasing Vs Car Loan: A fresh view in the age of new normal

Tata Nexon, Tiago prices to go up but here's how you can buy them at a lower cost

Tata Nexon, Tiago prices to go up but here's how you can buy them at a lower cost

BS6 CF Moto 650 GT teased: Price likely to be same as previous BS4 model, here's why

BS6 CF Moto 650 GT teased: Price likely to be same as previous BS4 model, here's why