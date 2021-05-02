Covid-19 affects April 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield report double-digit dip

The domestic and total sales figures here aren't comparable on a Year-on-Year basis as no vehicle was sold in April 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown. For this reason, we have compared the sales on a Month-on-Month basis.

By:May 2, 2021 4:52 PM

Numerous manufacturers have announced a temporary shutdown of their plants in the last few days. Moreover, with lockdowns being imposed in multiple parts of India, vehicle sales were certainly impacted in negative way. Speaking of two-wheeler manufacturers, Hero MotoCorp and Royal Enfield have reported a double-digit drop in sales, talking of MoM (Month-on-Moth) basis. Last month, the country’s largest two-wheeler maker sold a total of 3,72,285 units. That said, the company reported a sales decline of 35.47 percent MoM as March 2021 sales stood at 5,76,957 units. Out of a total of 3,72,285 units sold by Hero MotoCorp in April 2021, 3,39,329 units were bikes while the remaining 32,956 were scooters. Moreover, out of the total number, 3,42,614 units were sold in the domestic market while 29,671 units were exported.

Now, speaking of the other manufacturer, Royal Enfield sold a total of 53,298 bikes last month. Again, talking on a MoM basis, the company registered a sales decline of 19 percent as the brand sold 66,058 units of motorcycles in the preceding month i.e. March 2021. Out of the total units sold by the manufacturer, while 48,789 bikes were sold in the domestic market, the remaining 4,509 units accounted for exports. The exports front saw a massive 4,855 percent increase on a year-on-year basis as the company exported just 91 units in the month of April 2020.

It has to be noted that the Year-on-Year sales data isn’t comparable here for domestic and total sales as both, Hero MotoCorp and Royal Enfield reported null sales in the month of April 2020. The reason being, exact a year ago, the entire country was in a full lockdown state, and hence, manufacturers were not able to sell even a single unit. More manufacturers will be announcing their sales figures soon and we are expecting a similar trend in numbers with the current situation in place.

