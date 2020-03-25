Coronavirus scare: Maxxis tyres suspends operations at Sanand production facility till 14th April

Like Maxxis tyres, many auto manufacturers like Honda, TVS, Nissan, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and more have announced the suspension of operations at their production facilities and corporate offices amid Covid-19 outbreak.

Maxxis tyres has announced that it has suspended operations at its Sanand production facility in Gujarat amid the Coronavirus outbreak that has happened across India and the world. The company said in a press statement that it has stopped the production at its plant till 14th April, 2020. Moreover, the company has also shared some precautionary measures that it has taken to prevent the spread of this virus. Maxxis tyres has discontinued domestic and international travel for all employees until further notice, although it was not possible otherwise as well, with the lockdown that has been imposed across India for the next 21 days.

Moreover, the company has distributed masks and personal safety equipment to the essential personnel. Like most of the organizations, work from home has been implemented for the company’s employees as well and the employees are coordinating via teleconference and video conferencing. Last month, Maxxis tyres announced that it has partnered with Yamaha and the company’s BS6 compliant Fascino, Ray-ZR and Ray-ZR Street Rally models will come with the tyres from the said brand.

The company aims to corner atleast 15 percent of India’s two-wheeler tyre market in the coming five years. Maxxis tyres also has similar tie-ups with leading two-wheeler brands as well like Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. Maxxis had announced that it has already started the production of tyres with required specs for the said range of Yamaha scooters.

Like Maxxis tyres, many auto manufacturers have announced the suspension of operations at their production facilities and corporate offices. These include Honda, TVS, Nissan, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and more. Stay tuned for more updates. For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Also, Express Drives urges its readers to stay indoors in the interest of the safety of the country and society.

