Coronavirus scare: Maxxis tyres suspends operations at Sanand production facility till 14th April

Like Maxxis tyres, many auto manufacturers like Honda, TVS, Nissan, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and more have announced the suspension of operations at their production facilities and corporate offices amid Covid-19 outbreak.

By:Updated: March 25, 2020 2:26:11 PM

Maxxis tyres has announced that it has suspended operations at its Sanand production facility in Gujarat amid the Coronavirus outbreak that has happened across India and the world. The company said in a press statement that it has stopped the production at its plant till 14th April, 2020. Moreover, the company has also shared some precautionary measures that it has taken to prevent the spread of this virus. Maxxis tyres has discontinued domestic and international travel for all employees until further notice, although it was not possible otherwise as well, with the lockdown that has been imposed across India for the next 21 days.

Moreover, the company has distributed masks and personal safety equipment to the essential personnel. Like most of the organizations, work from home has been implemented for the company’s employees as well and the employees are coordinating via teleconference and video conferencing. Last month, Maxxis tyres announced that it has partnered with Yamaha and the company’s BS6 compliant Fascino, Ray-ZR and Ray-ZR Street Rally models will come with the tyres from the said brand.

The company aims to corner atleast 15 percent of India’s two-wheeler tyre market in the coming five years. Maxxis tyres also has similar tie-ups with leading two-wheeler brands as well like Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. Maxxis had announced that it has already started the production of tyres with required specs for the said range of Yamaha scooters.

Like Maxxis tyres, many auto manufacturers have announced the suspension of operations at their production facilities and corporate offices. These include Honda, TVS, Nissan, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and more. Stay tuned for more updates. For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Also, Express Drives urges its readers to stay indoors in the interest of the safety of the country and society.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mahindra Bolero BS6 variants explained: Features, price

Mahindra Bolero BS6 variants explained: Features, price

Coronavirus effect! Auto industry to face Rs 2,300 crore loss daily with plant closures: SIAM

Coronavirus effect! Auto industry to face Rs 2,300 crore loss daily with plant closures: SIAM

Car, bike movies to get you through the lockdown in India

Car, bike movies to get you through the lockdown in India

Mahindra Bolero BS6 launched: Price, features, specifications

Mahindra Bolero BS6 launched: Price, features, specifications

Yamaha Majesty S 155 maxi-scooter revealed: More powerful than India-bound Aprilia SXR 160!

Yamaha Majesty S 155 maxi-scooter revealed: More powerful than India-bound Aprilia SXR 160!

Telematics for improved aftersales service: AI, IOT, on-board diagnostics to ensure fault prediction in cars

Telematics for improved aftersales service: AI, IOT, on-board diagnostics to ensure fault prediction in cars

ION Energy and Wamtechnik to make an all-electric excavator: Announce strategic partnership

ION Energy and Wamtechnik to make an all-electric excavator: Announce strategic partnership

Fiat Chrysler to produce face masks for health care workers: To donate 1 million masks a month

Fiat Chrysler to produce face masks for health care workers: To donate 1 million masks a month

Hero Cycles to mitigate coronavirus impact by setting aside Rs 100 crore for community

Hero Cycles to mitigate coronavirus impact by setting aside Rs 100 crore for community

Polestar 2 electric performance car production begins in China

Polestar 2 electric performance car production begins in China

Aston Martin Valhalla to get hybrid V6 engine: First in-house developed engine since 1968

Aston Martin Valhalla to get hybrid V6 engine: First in-house developed engine since 1968

Covid19: Okinawa shuts electric scooter manufacturing plant till further notice

Covid19: Okinawa shuts electric scooter manufacturing plant till further notice

F1 2020: Azerbaijan GP becomes eighth race to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

F1 2020: Azerbaijan GP becomes eighth race to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus Pandemic: Lohia Auto suspends production at Kashipur plant till 31st March

Coronavirus Pandemic: Lohia Auto suspends production at Kashipur plant till 31st March

BMW 8 Series GranCoupe now at Indian dealerships: Expected price, specs and more

BMW 8 Series GranCoupe now at Indian dealerships: Expected price, specs and more

Mercedes-AMG G63 and E63 models recalled in India: Here is why

Mercedes-AMG G63 and E63 models recalled in India: Here is why

Aftermarket detachable car infotainment touchscreen: Pioneer launches SDA-835TAB and SPH-T20BT

Aftermarket detachable car infotainment touchscreen: Pioneer launches SDA-835TAB and SPH-T20BT

Exclusive: BS4 vehicles worth Rs 6,400 crore unsold as 12,000+ dealers shut in lockdown states

Exclusive: BS4 vehicles worth Rs 6,400 crore unsold as 12,000+ dealers shut in lockdown states

2020 Triumph Street Triple India launch postponed due to Coronavirus

2020 Triumph Street Triple India launch postponed due to Coronavirus

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire features, specs explained: What each variant offers

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire features, specs explained: What each variant offers