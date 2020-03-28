Coronavirus Relief: Hyundai India orders 25,000 advanced diagnostic kits from South Korea

Hyundai has placed an order of COVID-19 kits from South Korea that will be distributed Center and State Bodies in India. They estimate that these highly accurate kits could serve over 25000 people.

The Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited has placed an immediate order of COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic Testing Kits from South Korea. Hyundai says that these are advanced and highly accurate diagnostic testing kits which could help more than 25,000 people. These kits are said to be distributed to Center and State Bodies as per guidelines set by Ministry of Health & State Governments of India. After receiving the shipment from South Korea, Hyundai India will distribute these kits to hospitals in affected areas after consulting the central and state governments.

SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, that as a part of its global direction – ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai is committed to supporting the Government of India’s spirited fight against the COVID-19 crisis. This contribution towards supplies of Advanced Diagnostic testing kits will help over 25000 People. He added that the company will continue to monitor the situation closely and support the Indian Government with multi-layered initiatives to bring back normalcy at the earliest.

Hyundai India has temporarily halted operations at its plant in Chennai indefinitely in order to protect its workforce and their families. However, due to the challenging times, the brand has announced that it will extend the warranties of its customers for up to two months along with Free Service due to Health Emergency or Dealership shutdown in affected cities. Hyundai will also offer 24X7 roadside assistance will be available for customers for if any emergency arises. Hyundai India has deployed more than 1000 Doorstep Advantage Bikes /Emergency Road Service cars from its dealer network to be able to reach out to its customers in the event of an emergency and minor repairs.

