Coronavirus Pandemic: Mahindra ready with affordable ventilator prototype within 48 hours

Anand Mahindra has confirmed that the Mahindra Group has already created a low-cost prototype of life-saving ventilators to help fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

By:Published: March 26, 2020 3:53:41 PM

Since the Coronavirus has forced all of India to be locked down, and the automotive industry to take a back seat. Mahindra who stopped its production recently to protect its workforce and their families from the extremely contagious virus had announced that it will attempt to design affordable ventilators and begin manufacturing of the medical equipment as soon as possible.

Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra announced on Twitter that its specialised team at its Igatpuri and Mumbai plants have responded to the occasion and developed the first ventilator prototype in under 48 hours. Ananda Mahindra tweeted a video that was made by the engineers showcasing the prototype. The engineers say that after extensive research on the internet, they have developed a prototype of an automatic inflating ventilator.

The team at Mahindra will now try and further develop three more prototypes after further research receiving feedback from experts. The teams are aiming to finish the development of the prototypes in the next few days with the task of making the system more compact and lighter.

Anand Mahindra also tweeted that these medical ventilators developed by the team at Mahindra would cost under Rs 7,500, whereas other dedicated systems cost anywhere between Rs 5-10 lakh.

Managing Director at Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Pawan Goenka has been regularly updating the progress status of the project via his twitter handle. He stated that Mahindra has been working along with other public sector projects in addition to an existing ventilator manufacturer who is providing feedback to streamline the design that would also help scale up the capacity.

Once this prototype is approved and manufacturing begins, the low-cost ventilator could help save countless lives during such a difficult period the entire world is currently witnessing.

