Coronavirus Pandemic: 2020 Beijing Motor Show postponed to new dates in September

The 2020 Beijing Motor Show that was scheduled to be held April has been used to a later date in September due to the coronavirus outbreak.

By:Published: April 9, 2020 5:40:27 PM

The 2020 Beijing Motor Show has been postponed till September-October 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The international automotive show in China was scheduled to be held between April 21-30 but has now been announced to have been pushed to a later date. The new dates released by the organisers state that the event will be held from September 26 to October 5, 2020.

An official statement issued by the organisers, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade said “In light of the serious challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, after close consultation with the relevant parties, we, on behalf of the Organizing Committee of the 2020 (16th) Beijing International Automobile Exhibition (AUTO CHINA 2020), have decided to postpone the auto show which was initially planned at the new and old venues of China International Exhibition Center (CIEC) in April this year so as to effectively protect the health and safety of exhibitors and spectators. The AUTO CHINA 2020 is rescheduled to the following date — September 26 to October 5, 2020. The new CIEC venue mainly displays passenger cars and commercial vehicles at home and abroad with a full exhibition period, while the old CIEC pavilions are largely reserved for domestic and international auto parts and new energy vehicles with the exhibition duration of September 28-30, 2020.”

The coronavirus outbreak had earlier forced the Geneva Motor Show in Europe, and the Detroit and New York Motor Shows in the United States of America to be cancelled entirely for the year. The outbreak has not only impacted the global automotive industry gravely but the global economy as a whole. Many automakers around the world have halted their production and some have temporarily shifted focus to manufacture ventilators and protective equipment to help the healthcare industry. The Chinese economy was also heavily impacted by the outbreak of the virus after it originated from the Wuhan province.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Coronavirus Pandemic: 2020 Beijing Motor Show postponed to new dates in September

Coronavirus Pandemic: 2020 Beijing Motor Show postponed to new dates in September

BS4 car and bike sale extension: Why there is hope for thousands of unregistered vehicles

BS4 car and bike sale extension: Why there is hope for thousands of unregistered vehicles

Michelin starts mask production: To produce four lakh per week to assist COVID-19 fight

Michelin starts mask production: To produce four lakh per week to assist COVID-19 fight

MG Hector diesel gets expensive in BS6 avatar: Prices, features and specs

MG Hector diesel gets expensive in BS6 avatar: Prices, features and specs

Polestar Precept Concept Gallery: See the upcoming Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan rival in detail

Polestar Precept Concept Gallery: See the upcoming Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan rival in detail

Honda extends warranty, free service: Unsold BS4 scooters, bikes to be bought back

Honda extends warranty, free service: Unsold BS4 scooters, bikes to be bought back

BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S, XPulse 200T India launch confirmed: Price hike expected

BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S, XPulse 200T India launch confirmed: Price hike expected

Volkswagen Ameo and Tiguan discontinued: Reasons and possible replacements

Volkswagen Ameo and Tiguan discontinued: Reasons and possible replacements

Audi A3 and Q3 BS4 sold out in India: Next-Gen models India launch soon

Audi A3 and Q3 BS4 sold out in India: Next-Gen models India launch soon

Yamaha, Maxxis Tyres enter retail partnership: Ray ZR & Fascino to come fitted with Maxxis tyres

Yamaha, Maxxis Tyres enter retail partnership: Ray ZR & Fascino to come fitted with Maxxis tyres

India’s first drive-through COVID-19 test centre, How to get tested sitting inside your car

India’s first drive-through COVID-19 test centre, How to get tested sitting inside your car

Top 5 most affordable BS6 two-wheelers in India: Bikes, scooters and a moped under Rs 60,000!

Top 5 most affordable BS6 two-wheelers in India: Bikes, scooters and a moped under Rs 60,000!

KTM joins BMW Motorrad in opting out of EICMA, Intermot due to coronavirus pandemic

KTM joins BMW Motorrad in opting out of EICMA, Intermot due to coronavirus pandemic

2020 Toyota Harrier images leaked and it looks fantastic! Global debut in June

2020 Toyota Harrier images leaked and it looks fantastic! Global debut in June

Five solutions for unsold BS4 car, bike stock: Buyback, scrap, second-hand

Five solutions for unsold BS4 car, bike stock: Buyback, scrap, second-hand

2020 Kia Sonet: How it could beat the Brezza, Venue like the Seltos beat the Creta

2020 Kia Sonet: How it could beat the Brezza, Venue like the Seltos beat the Creta

Now buy any Hyundai car online including all-new Creta, Verna: Here's how!

Now buy any Hyundai car online including all-new Creta, Verna: Here's how!

Mahindra XUV500 BS6 loses All Wheel Drive: Specifications, variants revealed

Mahindra XUV500 BS6 loses All Wheel Drive: Specifications, variants revealed

F1 2020: Canadian Grand Prix postponed in wake of coronavirus spread

F1 2020: Canadian Grand Prix postponed in wake of coronavirus spread

Maruti Suzuki 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine likely to power Swift, WagonR, Ignis in the future

Maruti Suzuki 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine likely to power Swift, WagonR, Ignis in the future