Coronavirus Pandemic: 2020 Beijing Motor Show postponed to new dates in September

The 2020 Beijing Motor Show that was scheduled to be held April has been used to a later date in September due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 2020 Beijing Motor Show has been postponed till September-October 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The international automotive show in China was scheduled to be held between April 21-30 but has now been announced to have been pushed to a later date. The new dates released by the organisers state that the event will be held from September 26 to October 5, 2020.

An official statement issued by the organisers, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade said “In light of the serious challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, after close consultation with the relevant parties, we, on behalf of the Organizing Committee of the 2020 (16th) Beijing International Automobile Exhibition (AUTO CHINA 2020), have decided to postpone the auto show which was initially planned at the new and old venues of China International Exhibition Center (CIEC) in April this year so as to effectively protect the health and safety of exhibitors and spectators. The AUTO CHINA 2020 is rescheduled to the following date — September 26 to October 5, 2020. The new CIEC venue mainly displays passenger cars and commercial vehicles at home and abroad with a full exhibition period, while the old CIEC pavilions are largely reserved for domestic and international auto parts and new energy vehicles with the exhibition duration of September 28-30, 2020.”

The coronavirus outbreak had earlier forced the Geneva Motor Show in Europe, and the Detroit and New York Motor Shows in the United States of America to be cancelled entirely for the year. The outbreak has not only impacted the global automotive industry gravely but the global economy as a whole. Many automakers around the world have halted their production and some have temporarily shifted focus to manufacture ventilators and protective equipment to help the healthcare industry. The Chinese economy was also heavily impacted by the outbreak of the virus after it originated from the Wuhan province.

