Coronavirus lockdown: Jaguar Land Rover to resume production by May 18 at three plants

As the impact of the Coronavirus is beginning to flatten out, the Tata Motors Group has decided to try and resume production for Jaguar Land Rover models in three plants in Europe.

Jaguar Land Rover, a part of the Tata Motors Group has announced that it is currently planning to resume manufacturing at three facilities in Europe from May 18. It plans to gradually resume production at its Solihull plant in the UK, along with its plants in Slovakia and Austria. The Indian owned British brand has also said that it is seeing recovery of vehicle sales in China. Jaguar Land Rover has stated that it is beginning to see customers returning to showrooms in China which is helping in recovering vehicle sales in the market. The manufacturer claims that its joint venture plant in Changshu, China has been in operations since the middle of February.

JLR in a press statement said; “As countries are relaxing distancing guidelines and retailers are reopening around the world, the restart of production at our other plants will be confirmed in due course.

The health and wellbeing of our employees is our first priority. We are developing a robust protocol and guidelines to support a safe return to work. We will adopt strict social distancing measures across our business and are currently evaluating a number of different measures to ensure we protect and reassure our workforce when they begin to return to work. We continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow the guidance of all relevant authorities in the markets in which we operate.”

Land Rover has had a long history working with Red Cross. During their efforts to fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Land Rover deployed all its press fleet of vehicles, including the all-new Defender. The vehicles were deployed to the NHS in the UK as well, and other regions of the world to combat the virus. Land Rover had deployed 160 vehicles, among with 27 of them were the new Defenders.

Jaguar land Rover as a part of the Tata Motors Group assembles knocked down kits of a few models from both brands at its plant in Pune. JLR has not yet commented on resuming operations in the Indian market as yet.

