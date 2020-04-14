Lockdown India: Automobile production may resume soon – DPIIT lists industries that need to open

The DPIIT in a series of recommendations to the Ministry of Home Affairs has suggested permitting limited activity in certain sectors such as heavy and telecom equipment, with reasonable safeguards.

By:Updated: April 14, 2020 1:49:51 PM
Maruti suzuki, mahindra, honda cars and other automakers suspended production, two wheeler companies also put brakes, hero motocorp, honda motorcycle and scooter india, tvsImage: Reuters

The biggest news this morning is, of course, that of the coronavirus lockdown being extended to 3 May. During his address to the country, PM Modi also mentioned that some zones may be allowed to resume normal functioning after 20 April. However, it is expected that production will resume to limited capacity. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recently released a list industries that need to resume. Exporters’ body FIEO on Monday urged the home ministry to implement suggestions made by the DPIIT to resume limited activity in certain identified industries with reasonable safeguards.

According to a PTI report, the DPIIT in a series of recommendations to the Ministry of Home Affairs has suggested permitting limited activity in certain sectors such as heavy electricals and telecom equipment, with reasonable safeguards.

Welcoming the suggestions, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Sharad Kumar Saraf said the list of industries, recommended by the DPIIT, has been carefully made to help in slowly bringing the economy on track.

Also read: Car sales slashed to half in March 2020: Vehicle sales down by 18% in FY2019-20

“Opening of all export industries, large as well as MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) including SEZs (special economic zones) and EOUs (export-oriented units), will help the exporters execute whatever little orders remain with them after huge cancellations in the last two months,” he said in a statement.

According to the DPIIT recommendations, certain industries which can be permitted to start with minimum manpower and proper sanitation and distancing norms/safeguards on a single shift basis include telecom equipment and components including optical fibre cable; compressor and condenser units; steel and ferrous alloy mills; spinning and ginning mills, power looms; defence; cement plants; pulp and paper units; fertilizer plants; paints; plastic; automotive units; gems and jewellery; and all units in SEZs and EOUs.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

MS Dhoni's first-ever Yamaha RX135: Why Captain Cool fell for this two-stroke pocket rocket!

MS Dhoni's first-ever Yamaha RX135: Why Captain Cool fell for this two-stroke pocket rocket!

Honda City 2020: 4 things that will help it sell more than Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna

Honda City 2020: 4 things that will help it sell more than Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna

Toyota Harrier vs Tata Harrier: Starkingly different with just a common name

Toyota Harrier vs Tata Harrier: Starkingly different with just a common name

Electric Ambassador to Electric Bullet: Top electric vehicle conversions

Electric Ambassador to Electric Bullet: Top electric vehicle conversions

Covid-19 Pandemic: Toyota announces Rs 2 crore donation to Karnataka Government among multiple relief measures

Covid-19 Pandemic: Toyota announces Rs 2 crore donation to Karnataka Government among multiple relief measures

Volkswagen India starts dealer digital training: Service package, extended warranty announced

Volkswagen India starts dealer digital training: Service package, extended warranty announced

Honda Aviator, Grazia removed from company website: Possible reasons listed

Honda Aviator, Grazia removed from company website: Possible reasons listed

Car sales slashed to half in March 2020: Vehicle sales down by 18% in FY2019-20

Car sales slashed to half in March 2020: Vehicle sales down by 18% in FY2019-20

Bajaj Pulsar 125: Why you won't find the drum brake variant in showrooms

Bajaj Pulsar 125: Why you won't find the drum brake variant in showrooms

Buy a new Tata car, SUV online anywhere in India: New initiative to help boost sales

Buy a new Tata car, SUV online anywhere in India: New initiative to help boost sales

Post lockdown recovery for auto industry: Localisation, digitisation of sales & service to be key enablers

Post lockdown recovery for auto industry: Localisation, digitisation of sales & service to be key enablers

How BS6 emission norm is hurting used cars sales in India

How BS6 emission norm is hurting used cars sales in India

FADA lists measures to safeguard auto dealers post COVID-19 lockdown: Sends letter to PM Modi

FADA lists measures to safeguard auto dealers post COVID-19 lockdown: Sends letter to PM Modi

No trouble in CFMoto India paradise: CEO, Vamsi, confirms

No trouble in CFMoto India paradise: CEO, Vamsi, confirms

Final Porsche 911 Speedster to be auctioned for COVID-19 relief

Final Porsche 911 Speedster to be auctioned for COVID-19 relief

MotoGP Stay At Home GP: Eventful race as Marquez bros have first MototGP fight, Rossi debuts

MotoGP Stay At Home GP: Eventful race as Marquez bros have first MototGP fight, Rossi debuts

Nissan Kicks facelift seen in Thailand: Creta, Seltos rival to get cosmetic updates

Nissan Kicks facelift seen in Thailand: Creta, Seltos rival to get cosmetic updates

Formula 1 legend Stirling Moss passes away aged 90

Formula 1 legend Stirling Moss passes away aged 90

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS CNG launched: More fuel efficient feature-loaded variants offered

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS CNG launched: More fuel efficient feature-loaded variants offered

Damon Hypersport HS electric superbike: 322kmph top speed, under 3 hour charging & more!

Damon Hypersport HS electric superbike: 322kmph top speed, under 3 hour charging & more!