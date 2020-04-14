Lockdown India: Automobile production may resume soon – DPIIT lists industries that need to open

The DPIIT in a series of recommendations to the Ministry of Home Affairs has suggested permitting limited activity in certain sectors such as heavy and telecom equipment, with reasonable safeguards.

The biggest news this morning is, of course, that of the coronavirus lockdown being extended to 3 May. During his address to the country, PM Modi also mentioned that some zones may be allowed to resume normal functioning after 20 April. However, it is expected that production will resume to limited capacity. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recently released a list industries that need to resume. Exporters’ body FIEO on Monday urged the home ministry to implement suggestions made by the DPIIT to resume limited activity in certain identified industries with reasonable safeguards.

According to a PTI report, the DPIIT in a series of recommendations to the Ministry of Home Affairs has suggested permitting limited activity in certain sectors such as heavy electricals and telecom equipment, with reasonable safeguards.

Welcoming the suggestions, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Sharad Kumar Saraf said the list of industries, recommended by the DPIIT, has been carefully made to help in slowly bringing the economy on track.

“Opening of all export industries, large as well as MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) including SEZs (special economic zones) and EOUs (export-oriented units), will help the exporters execute whatever little orders remain with them after huge cancellations in the last two months,” he said in a statement.

According to the DPIIT recommendations, certain industries which can be permitted to start with minimum manpower and proper sanitation and distancing norms/safeguards on a single shift basis include telecom equipment and components including optical fibre cable; compressor and condenser units; steel and ferrous alloy mills; spinning and ginning mills, power looms; defence; cement plants; pulp and paper units; fertilizer plants; paints; plastic; automotive units; gems and jewellery; and all units in SEZs and EOUs.

