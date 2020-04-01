Coronavirus: Lamborghini begins production of surgical masks and medical plexiglass shields

By:Updated: April 1, 2020 11:25:00 AM
lamborghini face masks plexiglass shieldPersonnel that produce the interiors and specialty customisation for Lamborghini cars will be producing 1,000 masks a day

Automobili Lamborghini has begun the production of surgical masks and medical plexiglass shields for use during the Coronavirus pandemic. The manufacturer is converting departments of its super sports car production plant in Sant’Agata Bolognese in order to produce these. The masks will be donated to the Sant’Orsola-Malpighi Hospital in Bologna to be used in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Work on this initiative will be carried out by personnel that produce the interiors and specialty customisation for Lamborghini cars, producing 1,000 masks a day. The medical shields will be realised in 200 units a day, using 3D printers within the carbon fibre production plant and the Research and Development department.

The activity has been approved and supported by the Emilia-Romagna Region and is taking place in collaboration with the University of Bologna. The Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences will oversee validation testing of the medical devices made by Lamborghini, prior to their delivery to the hospital.

Also read: Coronavirus Relief: Hyundai India orders diagnostic kits from South Korea to cater to 25,000 people

“During this emergency, we feel the need to make a concrete contribution. The S. Orsola-Malpighi Hospital is an institution with which we have had a collaborative relationship for years, through both professional consultancy in promoting programs to protect our workers’ health, and in research projects. We will win this battle together by working in unison, supporting those who are at the forefront of fighting this pandemic every day,” Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said.

