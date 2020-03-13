Coronavirus effect: SIAM and Volkswagen India cancel their press conferences

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), which usually holds press conference for its monthly sales data release, said it will not hold such conference this time.

By:Updated: March 13, 2020 10:40:33 AM

Domestic cars sales falls by 8 percent in January 2020 SIAM gives reason

With government advisory to prevent large gatherings in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, auto industry body SIAM and German carmaker Volkswagen have cancelled their planned press conferences. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), which usually holds press conference for its monthly sales data release, said it will not hold such conference this time.

The auto industry body is slated to release sales data for February on Friday.”Keeping in mind the current situation and the need to take precautions due to the ongoing coronavirus threat, SIAM is not organising formal meetings. With this background, SIAM will not be convening a formal press conference on data release this month, as has been the practice,” it said. The sales data will instead be e-mailed, SIAM said.

Similarly, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, which had planned to hold a press conference here to launch its SUV T-Roc, has decided to go digital for the same.”In view of the COVID-19 outbreak and advisories by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the World Health Organisation to avoid large gatherings, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has decided to launch the Volkswagen T-Roc, our second SUV for 2020, through our digital platforms on Wednesday, March 18, 2020,” the company said in a statement.

The company further said, “We have consulted all the stakeholder groups and have taken this decision as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our employees, partners, vendors, media colleagues and patrons.”
On the other hand, Hyundai Motor India is going ahead with its planned press conference for the launch of the all-new version of its popular SUV Creta on March 16. A company spokesperson, however, said it will be a very scaled-down event with onlya small group of people in batches to be shown the vehicle.

