Coronavirus: Anand Mahindra to stop vehicle production, plans to manufacturer ventilators

By:Published: March 22, 2020 3:51:21 PM
anand mahindra, mahindra group chairman, aftermath of coronavirus, world war 2, coronavirus, COVID-19Photo: Reuters

Mahindra Group boss Anand Mahindra has made a string of announcements to combat the ongoing global crisis due Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning with shutting vehicle production at its plants, Mahindra Group will assess the feasibility of manufacturing ventilators at these plants, Anand Mahindra wrote in a tweet. He further added that Mahindra Holidays will offer its resorts to be used as medical care facilities.

Mahindra Group will also set up a fund through Mahindra Foundation to provide assistance to negatively affected small businesspersons and the self-employed. Mahindra said that his company would encourage associates to contribute to this fund and that he would contribute his 100% salary to it.

Anand Mahindra’s tweets on Sunday read:

“Going by various reports from epidemiologists, it is highly likely that India is already in Stage 3 of transmission. Cases could rise exponentially with millions of casualties, putting a huge strain on medical infrastructure

A lockdown over the next few weeks will help flatten the curve & moderate the peak pressure on medical care. However, we need to create scores of temporary hospitals & we have a scarcity of ventilators. To help in the response to this unprecedented threat, we at the Mahindra Group will immediately begin work on how our manufacturing facilities can make ventilators.

At Mahindra Holidays, we stand ready to offer our resorts as temporary care facilities. Our Projects team stands ready to assist the Govt/Army in erecting temporary care facilities. The Mahindra Foundation will create a fund to assist the hardest hit in our value chain (small businesses & the self-employed)

We will encourage associates to voluntarily contribute to the Fund. I will contribute 100% of my salary to it & will add more over the next few months. I urge all our various businesses to also set aside contributions for those who are the hardest hit in their ecosystems”

Also read: Coronavirus pandemic: Chinese automaker BYD now world’s largest producer of face masks

The launch of new Mahindra vehicles that had been planned this time around will now have to wait for some months. For example, a new Thar and an updated Bolero are on the cards. However, Coronavirus will delay their introduction.

