Coronavirus impact: TVS Motor Company restarts production amid lockdown with new rules

TVS Motor Company says that it has taken exhaustive measures at all its manufacturing facilities to ensure a safer workplace for employees.

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown, the Indian auto industry is badly hit, however, the same is now gradually progressing back to normal. Manufacturers are announcing production restarts at their facilities and the latest one to join the same is Hosur-based TVS Motor Company. The company said that it has commenced its manufacturing operations in India across all factories located in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh. TVS Motor Company added that a comprehensive preparedness manual is designed for its employees in order to ensure the complete adherence to safety guidelines in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus as much as possible. TVS says that it has taken exhaustive measures at all its manufacturing facilities to ensure a safer workplace for employees. For this, appropriate social distancing and highest standards of hygiene are being ensured.

Moreover, the company says that work from home option also continues for a certain category of people, in adherence to the respective state government guidelines. Keeping the safety of its employees in mind, TVS Motor Company also launched an exclusive app called ‘In Case of Emergency’. With the said app, the employees at TVS Motor Company can get any assistance from Health to Medicine to Cash and more. Furthermore, the company has identified leaders in the employee residential areas as the POCs in order to ensure that all the queries are addressed in real-time with guaranteed resolutions.

The lockdown that was previously slated to lift on 3rd May has now been extended by two weeks across India. However, the country is divided into three zones – Red, Orange and Green on the basis of severity of the situation. Just like TVS Motor Company, manufacturers like Royal Enfield and Bajaj Auto have also announced the restart of manufacturing at their production facilities.

Stay tuned for more! Also, for the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to Express Drives official YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.