Coronavirus impact: TVS Motor Company restarts production amid lockdown with new rules

TVS Motor Company says that it has taken exhaustive measures at all its manufacturing facilities to ensure a safer workplace for employees.

By:Published: May 6, 2020 5:05:36 PM

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown, the Indian auto industry is badly hit, however, the same is now gradually progressing back to normal. Manufacturers are announcing production restarts at their facilities and the latest one to join the same is Hosur-based TVS Motor Company. The company said that it has commenced its manufacturing operations in India across all factories located in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh. TVS Motor Company added that a comprehensive preparedness manual is designed for its employees in order to ensure the complete adherence to safety guidelines in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus as much as possible. TVS says that it has taken exhaustive measures at all its manufacturing facilities to ensure a safer workplace for employees. For this, appropriate social distancing and highest standards of hygiene are being ensured.

Moreover, the company says that work from home option also continues for a certain category of people, in adherence to the respective state government guidelines. Keeping the safety of its employees in mind, TVS Motor Company also launched an exclusive app called ‘In Case of Emergency’. With the said app, the employees at TVS Motor Company can get any assistance from Health to Medicine to Cash and more. Furthermore, the company has identified leaders in the employee residential areas as the POCs in order to ensure that all the queries are addressed in real-time with guaranteed resolutions.

The lockdown that was previously slated to lift on 3rd May has now been extended by two weeks across India. However, the country is divided into three zones – Red, Orange and Green on the basis of severity of the situation. Just like TVS Motor Company, manufacturers like Royal Enfield and Bajaj Auto have also announced the restart of manufacturing at their production facilities.

Stay tuned for more! Also, for the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to Express Drives official YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Coronavirus impact: TVS Motor Company restarts production amid lockdown with new rules

Coronavirus impact: TVS Motor Company restarts production amid lockdown with new rules

Droom launches Jumpstart: Doorstep servicing for vehicles grounded by lockdown at Rs 499

Droom launches Jumpstart: Doorstep servicing for vehicles grounded by lockdown at Rs 499

Mercedes-Benz India factory and dealerships restart under Covid-19 safety rules

Mercedes-Benz India factory and dealerships restart under Covid-19 safety rules

5-year old caught driving mother's car to buy a Lamborghini!

5-year old caught driving mother's car to buy a Lamborghini!

Hyundai i20 N teased: Most powerful i20 yet with inspiration from i20 WRC

Hyundai i20 N teased: Most powerful i20 yet with inspiration from i20 WRC

Massive discount of upto Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai cars like Elantra: Book now to avail the offer

Massive discount of upto Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai cars like Elantra: Book now to avail the offer

No car EMIs for up to 3 months if you lose your job: Hyundai EMI Assurance Program launched

No car EMIs for up to 3 months if you lose your job: Hyundai EMI Assurance Program launched

Five must-do things to get your car ready before Coronavirus lockdown lifts

Five must-do things to get your car ready before Coronavirus lockdown lifts

Isuzu to restart production of D-Max V-Cross & more as lockdown eases

Isuzu to restart production of D-Max V-Cross & more as lockdown eases

2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift variants explained: Features, Specs, touchscreen and more

2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift variants explained: Features, Specs, touchscreen and more

Maruti Suzuki dealerships resume with new Covid-19 instructions: Deliveries to start soon

Maruti Suzuki dealerships resume with new Covid-19 instructions: Deliveries to start soon

Royal Enfield Bullet Diesel: Surat-based garage restores 85 kmpl diesel-powered Taurus

Royal Enfield Bullet Diesel: Surat-based garage restores 85 kmpl diesel-powered Taurus

BS6 Vespa SXL 149, VXL 149 launched in India: Price starts at Rs 1.22 lakh

BS6 Vespa SXL 149, VXL 149 launched in India: Price starts at Rs 1.22 lakh

Indian FTR Carbon, FTR Rally variants to arrive soon in India: Live for online viewing

Indian FTR Carbon, FTR Rally variants to arrive soon in India: Live for online viewing

Ford dealerships re-open with coronavirus safety guidelines: Book a car in one call

Ford dealerships re-open with coronavirus safety guidelines: Book a car in one call

Honda's upcoming inline-four ADV to take on Ducati Multistrada: Patent images leaked

Honda's upcoming inline-four ADV to take on Ducati Multistrada: Patent images leaked

Jaguar F-Pace SUVs to assist coronavirus emergency response: JLR deploys over 360 vehicles worldwide

Jaguar F-Pace SUVs to assist coronavirus emergency response: JLR deploys over 360 vehicles worldwide

New electric Hummer unveil delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

New electric Hummer unveil delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

New Hyundai i20 spotted in smashing new avatar: India launch later this year

New Hyundai i20 spotted in smashing new avatar: India launch later this year

SUVs in India with the largest touchscreens under Rs 25 lakh

SUVs in India with the largest touchscreens under Rs 25 lakh