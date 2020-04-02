Coronavirus hits Indian carmakers hard: Most report about 50% sales decline

The lockdown as well as BS6 sales confusion has lead to a massive downfall in sales numbers across manufacturers.

Image used for representation purpose

The sales numbers are out and it isn’t as rosy as one will have expected. With the BS6 uncertainty as well as the coronavirus scare, it is but natural that the buyer sentiment wasn’t high. Almost all the car companies have reported a decline in sales numbers. And if you think it could be just 30 or perhaps 40 per cent, it’s not. It’s a whopping 60 per cent for 90 per cent of the auto industry. The situation cannot be expected to be any different for April too. It could just be worse. Here is a look at which carmaker sold how many units.

Renault

The French carmaker has got its best sellers converted to BS6, well ahead of the time. The Kwid as well as the Triber have sustained Renault’s Indian operations. Renault sold only 3,269 units. In comparison, they sold more than 7,000 units in February. The Triber was the highest seller followed by the Kwid and then the Duster. No Captur or Lodgy models were sold.

Maruti Suzuki

India’s largest car maker reported a 47 per cent sales decline, compared to March 2019. 83,792 cars were sold last month. The Alto 800, Baleno and Vitara Brezza lead the sales march. The Dzire sold about 5,000 units only. Perhaps the move to pure-petrol might have hurt many-a-Maruti model. Maruti has literally no BS4 stock given that the first BS6 car they rolled out was in early 2019.

Hyundai

India’s largest passenger car exporter, Hyundai sold 26,300 units. The company exported 5,979 units. It can be noted here that compared to last year, this is a dip. 40 per cent for the domestic market and 60 for the exports. Hyundai had introduced a couple of new products like the Creta, Grand i10 and Verna. However the lockdown played truant.

Kia

Sister concern, Kia sold 8,583 units in all. Of this, 7,466 units were of the Seltos alone. The rest were made up by the Kia Carnival premium multipurpose vehicle. This being said, the Kia Seltos is the highest selling SUV in India for the third straight month. Kia is also the third largest carmaker in terms of sales in India right now. Kia reported a sale of 15,644 units in February 2020.

Honda

Honda Car India sold 3697 cars in the month of March 2020. This is a decline of 78.5 per cent compared to what Honda sold in the month of March 2019. Honda’s petrol range is now BS6 which includes the City, the Amaze, Civic and CR-V. Honda just discontinued the BR-V SUV. There are new versions of the Jazz as well as WR-V expected in coming days.

Mahindra

Mahindra too isn’t immune from the March 2020 sales disaster. The manufacturer as it is yet to announce its BS6 range. Mahindra sold 3,384 vehicles in March 2020. This was a decline of 87.8 per cent compared to what Mahindra sold in March 2019.

Toyota

Toyota reported a year-on-year sales decline of 45 per cent. The company managed to move 7,023 units in March 2020. Only BS6 cars were sold in March. Exports though were better with an 18.36 per cent increase – 999 units as opposed to 844 in March 2019.

Tata Motors

In March 2020, Tata Motors sold 11,012 units. This was an 84 per cent decline from what the maker sold in the same month last year. Tata says that they have moved the entire range to BS6, however the Hexa still shows up as a BS4 model on the website.

